Kittitas Police Department

The Kittitas Police Department is working to restructure their coverage schedule after their current memorandum of understanding regarding scheduling structure expired.

A novel experiment in policing will soon be coming to an end in the city of Kittitas.

The Kittitas City Council voted unanimously to let a memorandum of understanding expire that dictates the current scheduling structure of the Kittitas Police Department at a Sept. 27 meeting. After a 30-day grace period, a new MOU will go into effect, a move city representatives say will allow more flexibility for officers and their schedules.

