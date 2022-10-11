A novel experiment in policing will soon be coming to an end in the city of Kittitas.
The Kittitas City Council voted unanimously to let a memorandum of understanding expire that dictates the current scheduling structure of the Kittitas Police Department at a Sept. 27 meeting. After a 30-day grace period, a new MOU will go into effect, a move city representatives say will allow more flexibility for officers and their schedules.
AN END TO INNOVATION
The current schedule structure was rolled out in September 2021 by Kittitas Police Chief Aaron Nelson and involved officers working 48-hour shifts to provide wider coverage for the city with the number of officers employed. It also allowed officers to have an extra day off during their work week.
The 48-hour schedule mirrored that of firefighters and allowed police officers on duty to utilize the city’s volunteer fire department facilities in city hall. In an April 2022 interview with the Daily Record, Chief Nelson said he saw the new scheduling structure as a way to provide 24-hour coverage to the city with the resources made available to the department.
“There was no way to cover without doing something innovative,” he said in the April interview. “We didn’t have the manpower and the budget to give the city the service it needs without demanding a huge increase. Realistically, we should have six cops plus a chief to provide true 24/7 coverage in the traditional way.”
Chief Nelson is currently under administrative leave by the city for unspecified reasons, saying he is not at liberty to discuss anything related to the city at this time. When asked for comment on the chief’s cause of administrative leave, representatives for the city said they do not comment on personnel-related matters.
WHAT NEXT?
In an interview with the Daily Record, Kittitas City Councilman Sean Crabb said the MOU related to the 48-hour staffing structure was put in place before any of the current councilmembers or mayor were in office. Crabb said the mayor and city administrator are working with the police department to develop a new schedule that covers the city while providing officers with a balance of home and work life while not requiring 24-hour shifts.
“It originally started for three months,” Crabb said of the expiring MOU. “We voted to continue it for the remaining nine so we could get the information and to try different scheduling for the coverage of the city and the citizens. At no point was it ever considered to be a full-time change. This was always going to expire in September.”
With the department having only four officers, Kittitas Police Lieutenant Alan Parker said the community will never experience true 24-hour coverage. Regardless of scheduling structure, Parker said the officer that is on duty is responsible for going out on calls even when off duty during their multiple day shift.
“If it’s my three days, or two days, or four days to work, whatever my schedule is, even if I’m off in the evenings, I’m on call,” he said of the structure. “I’m subject to being called back. That’s the way we’re able to get coverage for the town.”
Parker said the next step in the process is to work on the schedule to reflect the new MOU being put into place by city officials, saying the department has the month of October to come up with the best plan. Regardless of how the scheduling plays out, he assured residents that KPD will continue to serve residents in their time of need.
“If you call 911 or if you call dispatch, you’re still going to get a police officer to respond,” he said.