The Kittitas Reclamation District (KRD) is reporting that despite a dry January and February, Kittitas County is holding its own and the April water supply report indicates there will be enough water to meet demands throughout the current water year.
“For the irrigation demands in Kittitas and Yakima counties, we need our river system to be around 2.4 million acre-feet annually. We can store one million acre-feet, but the rest of it has to come from precipitation of some sort to get us through the year,” Kittitas Reclamation District Manager Urban Eberhart said. “Currently the five reservoir capacity is 51% of capacity, combined.”
“The Bureau of Reclamation makes its calculations every month, starting in March. In the April 1 forecast, the Bureau adopted a forecast of 82% for the proratable irrigators. We’d rather have 100%, but 82% is survivable.”
And so, it begins for Kittitas County growers as they start drawing water for irrigation throughout the district. The Kittitas Reclamation District began charging its system on Friday, flowing water through the canals and laterals, beginning at the Lake Easton dam.
“We’ll start accepting the water orders on Monday, April 17 and work with the people on how to fill them. The Ditch Rider can tell them how long it will take to get water around,” Eberhart said. Landowners should call 509-925-6158 between 7-7:45 a.m to order water.
“January was dry and we started getting some precipitation in February and some in March. We just haven’t gotten the snow we normally get,” he said. “California was getting all of the storms. The forecast was for (Washington state) to get the storms California was getting. We’re holding our own, but they got all of the moisture.”
The Yakima Project is operated by the Bureau of Reclamation. The Kittitas Reclamation District receives their water allotment from the Bureau and provides irrigation water to approximately 60,000 acres of land in Kittitas County.
There are five reservoirs within the Yakima Project — Keechelus, Kachess, Cle Elum, Bumping and Rimrock. The sixth reservoir is the snowpack.
“Because it’s been so cold, the snowmelt has stayed in the mountains. We know there’s snow up there and eventually it will come down and the reservoirs will eventually come up as the weather warms.”
Farmers and ranchers in the Kittitas Valley have experienced 11 droughts between 1926 and 2020. Six have come in the last 30 years: in 1992, 1993, 1994, 2001, 2005, and 2015.
“The Bureau of Reclamation has adopted a forecast of 82% for the proratable irrigators, which is survivable,” he said. “We should be able to get by, based on the current projections.”