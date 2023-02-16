Snowfall to the higher elevations came late to the Yakima River Basin last year, and despite strong precipitation in December, local irrigators are keeping a close eye on water supply and snowpack levels through the end of February and March.
Even with the recent melting pattern at lower elevations, water supply and snowpack are looking fairly decent, with more time left to accumulate before the seasons officially change.
“December was pretty good for us, but then the weather systems stopped coming in January and our watershed was very dry,” Kittitas Reclamation District Manager Urban Eberhart said. “The second half of February forecast is expected to have some pretty good snow.
“We have plenty of winter left, and we are watching trends that we should be getting more snow in March. We’re hoping for more snowpack to help us get through the season.”
At this time in 2022, the Bureau of Reclamation Yakima River Operations reported year-to-date Yakima Basin River precipitation at 163.04 inches, coming in at 105% of average. That is not the case midway through February 2023.
“We are drier than we were last year at this time,” Eberhart said. “It’s too early right now to know if we’re going to have enough water to get through the season.
“Historically, if we’re going through a drought year, it’s had a negative impact on fish and the eco-system and negative impact on farms. If we don’t have enough snow and we don’t have enough water in storage, then there can be an impact on irrigated croplands and on fish, and that’s what we’re trying to prevent. So, we’re working through the conservation measures to have enough water as we move forward.”
The Yakima Basin River Basin is operated by the Bureau of Reclamation. The Kittitas Reclamation District receives water from the project.
Updated information as of Tuesday, for the Yakima Basin River Basin snow water equivalent the Upper Yakima Basin watershed is at 99% of average snowpack, and the Naches Basin is at 85% of average snowpack.
“The snowpack is holding its own,” Eberhart said. “But in order to get through the summer, we need snowpack and water in the reservoirs. The reservoir capacity is at 48% right now. The system storage, as of (Tuesday) is at 84% of average.”
Eberhart said he is also watching groundwater moisture in the watershed in the mountains and stream flow coming out of the mountains.
“The precipitation in our mountains for the water year that started Oct. 1 is 75% of average,” he said. “What those numbers are a reflection of is a very dry September, a very dry October and most of November.
“Our fall rains started really late. Everything we’re building on is on top of the dry ground, that’s why the natural stream flows are operating at 60%.”
The Kittitas Reclamation District is doing everything it can to utilize the water supply it has as efficiently as possible in getting it to where it needs to be, Eberhart said.
They are currently reshaping the Kittitas Reclamation District canal east of Kittitas from an open canal by putting in gravel, a geomembrane liner with concrete on top to create a conservation program to be more efficient with the water supply.
“In addition to that, we are also looking at places where we can build more surface water storage so we will be pulling the water out of the river in the winter when it’s available and having it available in the summer,” he said. “We have projects and are doing a lot of water conservation and looking for building new groundwater storage.”
The Kittitas Reclamation District is the single-largest irrigation entity in Kittitas County.