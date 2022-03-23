Owen Stickney led Kittitas Secondary track and field at the Windbreaker Invitational March 18 at Wahluke High School in Mattawa.
The junior tied Class 4A Moses Lake senior Ethaniel De La Torre for first in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches as the Coyote boys came up eighth with 44.95 points behind Moses Lake (105.45) in their 15-team field.
Blaire Nunley, a junior, was the Kittitas girls’ top performer with a personal-best 6-foot effort that tied Class 1A Toppenish senior Daphne Hernandez for third behind Class 2A Prosser senior Cami Anderson (8) and Moses Lake senior Rebecca Shaporda (7).
The Coyote girls (9.5) came away 15th of 19 teams as Moses Lake’s girls (151) also finished in front.
Next for Kittitas are the 20-team Holder Relays scheduled for 10 a.m. April 2 at Eisenhower High School’s Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.
WINDBREAKER INVITATIONAL
March 18 at Wahluke High School, in Mattawa
BOYS
Team scores
1. Moses Lake, 105.45; 2. College Place, 102.5; 3. Prosser, 85; 4. Connell, 75.5; 5. Quincy, 68.7; 6. Toppenish, 53.75; 7. Bickleton, 45.5; 8. Kittitas, 44.95; 9. Okanogan, 17; 10. Wahluke, 15.75; 11. Kiona-Benton, 15.2; 12. River View, 10.7; 13. DeSales, 9; 14. Mabton, 8; 15. Royal, 6
100-meter dash
1. Aiden Wolpert, College Place, 11.68; 11. Josh Rosbach, Kittitas, 12.34 (PR)
200-meter dash
1. Aiden Wolpert, College Place, 23.84; 9. Brody Stewart, Kittitas, 25.46 (PR); 25. Mylez Downey, Kittitas, 28.11 (PR)
800-meter run
1. Ethan LaBonte, Moses Lake, 2:12.42; 8. Jordan Martin, Kittitas, 2:25.20 (PR); 12. Liam Peterson, Kittitas, 2:28.07 (PR)
1,600-meter run
1. Ethan LaBonte, Moses Lake, 4:51.95; 9. Nathan Varnum, Kittitas, 5:18.66 (PR)
3,200-meter run
110-meter hurdles
1. Raymond Holycross, Bickleton, 16.29; 8. Josiah Contreras-Skindzier, Kittitas, 18.95 (PR); 10. Nick Patteson, Kittitas, 19.97
300-meter hurdles
1. Raymond Holycross, Bickleton, 44.18; 9. Josiah Contreras-Skindzier, Kittitas, 48.63 (PR); 22. Stephen Graham, Kittitas, 54.77 (PR)
400-meter relay
1. College Place, 45.59; 2. Toppenish, 45.99; 3. Kittitas (Tony Rios, Josh Rosbach, Brendon Trudell, Jonathan Marin), 46.71
1,600-meter relay
1. Prosser, 3:47.76; 2. Kittitas (Nathan Varnum, Jonathan Marin, Brody Stewart, Tony Rios), 3:50.52; 3. Toppenish, 3:53.07
Shot put
1. Kestin Hofstad, Prosser, 43-8; 18. Kyle Littler, Kittitas, 32-9 (PR); 26. Josh Lee, Kittitas, 30; 33. Yahir Zamora, Kittitas, 26-3 (PR)
Discus
1. Zackary Reyer, Moses Lake, 121-8; 25. Brendon Trudell, Kittitas, 81-10 (PR); 42. Mylez Downey, Kittitas, 52-9; 48. Jordan Martin, Kittitas, 43-11 (PR)
Javelin
1. Carson Riner, Connell, 161; T-6. Jose Perez, Kittitas, 131-2 (PR); 16. Tommy Sheeley, Kittitas, 106
High jump
T-1. Owen Stickney, Kittitas, 5-8; T-1. Ethaniel De La Torre, Moses Lake, 5-8; T-3. Nick Patteson, Kittitas, 5-2; T-3. Blazer Luiten, Moses Lake, 5-2; T-3. Rexton Niemi, Prosser, 5-2
Pole vault
T-1. Angelo Ferolito, Toppenish, 11; T-1. Aidan Heikes, Quincy, 11; 3. Nathan Varnum, Kittitas, 9-6 (PR); 7. Josiah Contreras-Skindzier, Kittitas, T-8. Horacio Godinez, Toppenish, 7-6; T-8. Stephen Graham, Kittitas, 7-6
Long jump
1. Carson Riner, Connell, 20-6; T-6. Anthony Wilson, Kittitas, 17-4; T-6. Ethan Gregg, Quincy, 17-4; 32. Adrian Gallegos, Kittitas, 14-1
Triple jump
1. Carson Riner, Connell, 40-6; 8. Josiah Contreras-Skindzier, Kittitas, 35-5; 9. Owen Stickney, Kittitas, 35-2; 12. Brendon Trudell, Kittitas, 34-9
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Moses Lake, 151; 2. Okanogan, 121.42; 3. River View, 72.28; 4. Prosser, 55.78; 5. DeSales, 52; 6. Connell, 45; 7. College Place, 42; 8. Wahluke, 30; 9. Royal, 24.5; 10. Quincy, 23; 11. Columbia (Burbank), 21.5; 12. Kiona-Benton, 15; 13. Toppenish, 13; 14. Moses Lake Christian Academy, 10; 15. Kittitas, 9.5; 16. White Swan, 8; T-17. Othello, 3; T-17. Mabton, 3; 19. Bickleton, 2
100-meter dash
1. Lexi Lafferty, Okanogan, 13.34; 13. Gabby Santos, Kittitas, 14.5 (PR)
200-meter dash
1. Marina Jimenez, River View, 28.08; 25. Courtney Patteson, Kittitas, 33.61 (PR)
800-meter run
1. Emmalyne Jimenez, DeSales, 2:30.33; 11. Sydney Bare, Kittitas, 2:56.43 (PR)
1,600-meter run
1. Sylvie Gephart, Moses Lake, 6:00.24; 12. Blaire Nunley, Kittitas, 7:16.67
100-meter hurdles
1. Sydney Macdonald, Moses Lake, 17.60; 2. Afton Wood, Okanogan, 18.34; 3. Joceline Schaapman, Quincy, 18.51; 4. Ingrid De La Rosa, Moses Lake, 18.88; 5. Alisha McIrvin, Kittitas, 18.96
Shot put
1. Morgan Thomas, DeSales, 34-6; T-24. Yessenia Vasquez, Othello, 21-8; T-24. Yari Solorzano, Kittitas, 21-8 (PR); 32. Courtney Patteson, Kittitas, 19-2 (PR); 36. Mattea Best, Kittitas, 18-4 (PR)
Discus
1. Morgan Thomas, DeSales, 124-1; 38. Mattea Best, Kittitas, 46-9
Javelin
1. Skyln Munson, River View, 110-7; 10. Aliya Kulm, Kittitas, 60-1 (PR); T-18. Kayliana Blackmore, Kittitas, 50-10; T-18. Jesyca Agee, Kiona-Benton, 50-10
High jump
T-1. Sydney Macdonald, Moses Lake, 4-10; T-1. Aliyah Malone, River View, 4-10; T-11. Anna Ribellia, Moses Lake, 4-4; T-11. Kendall Reinmuth, Prosser, 4-4; T-11. Alisha McIrvin, Kittitas, 4-4
Pole vault
1. Cami Anderson, Prosser, 8; 2. Rebecca Shaporda, Moses Lake, 7; T-3. Blaire Nunley, Kittitas, 6 (PR); T-3. Daphne Hernandez, Toppenish, 6
Long jump
1. Tamara Mathison, Okanogan, 16-1; 11. Kayliana Blackmore, Kittitas, 13-1; 29. Aliya Kulm, Kittitas, 10-11 (PR)