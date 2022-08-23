Kyle Littler and Josh Rosbach lead a core of eight All-Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West seniors in the Kittitas/Thorp football team’s pursuit of its first Class 2B state playoff trip since 2016.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Kittitas/Thorp senior Josh Rosbach passes in the Coyotes’ first fall practice Aug. 17 at Kittitas Secondary School.=
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Kittitas/Thorp senior Brendon Trudell cuts upfield in the Coyotes’ first fall practice Aug. 17 at Kittitas Secondary School.
In the push for one of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference’s three Class 2B state playoff spots, bringing back eight All-West seniors goes a long way.
The Kittitas/Thorp football team very nearly became the third seed for its first state trip since 2016 last November, but River View of the East got away in the third and fourth quarters of their crossover elimination game at Kittitas Secondary School.
This time, the Coyotes are out to succeed Goldendale, who reached the first round of state before Offensive Player of the Year Caleb Smith and co-Defensive Player of the Year Matt Blain graduated. In the East, Columbia (Burbank) is back after making the quarterfinals.
River View, Goldendale, Columbia and Kittitas/Thorp all chase their first state football championships.
Contending for the West championship gives plenty to look forward to as Kittitas/Thorp opened fall practice Aug. 17 at Kittitas Secondary.
“Definitely playing with everybody and, of course, winning,” said Josh Rosbach, a senior quarterback and linebacker who split Defensive Player of the Year with Blain.
Rosbach leads an all-conference senior core with offensive lineman and linebacker Kyle Littler, linebacker Brendon Trudell, running back and defensive back Josiah Skindzier, defensive lineman Carlos Villa, offensive lineman Tommy Sheeley, offensive and defensive lineman Owen Stickney and kicker Jonathan Marin.
“For me, definitely, playing in the running back position this year,” said Littler, who embraces a challenge and has experience at fullback.
This spring and summer were about potential as Kittitas/Thorp hosted a scrimmage against West rivals Highland and White Swan and Class 2A Grandview June 16 at Kittitas Secondary’s Harding Field.
“We’re doing a lot of install,” said fifth-year Coyotes coach Dusty Hutchinson, who favors the triple option. “We went to the jamboree and we actually realized the group that we had and installed the offense that we have now. We went to the jamboree in the Pro I set, then came in the next week and said, ‘Nope, we’re changing it up.’”
Kittitas/Thorp is also off to Class 1A Cashmere’s jamboree including Class 4A first-round qualifier Eastmont, respective Class 2B semifinal and first-round finishers Okanogan and Brewster, and cross-county rival Cle Elum-Roslyn at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“Our front line is really lean and fast, so I think we can really get out and run the ball,” Hutchinson said.
The Coyotes are scheduled to open at home against Lake Roosevelt of the Central Washington League at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 before Columbia visits Sept. 16 and Kittitas/Thorp plays at River View Sept. 22 in Finley.
Cle Elum-Roslyn comes to Kittitas in the Coyotes’ West primer, and Kittitas/Thorp travels to Goldendale Oct. 7.