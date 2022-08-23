Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In the push for one of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference’s three Class 2B state playoff spots, bringing back eight All-West seniors goes a long way.

The Kittitas/Thorp football team very nearly became the third seed for its first state trip since 2016 last November, but River View of the East got away in the third and fourth quarters of their crossover elimination game at Kittitas Secondary School.

Tags

Recommended for you