Josiah Skindzier burned the Toledo secondary twice for touchdowns and Kyle Littler ran for another in the Kittitas/Thorp football team’s WIAA Class 2B State Championships first-round game Friday at Kelso High School’s Schroeder Field, but Central League Most Valuable Player Geoffrey Glass and his run-heavy fifth-seed Riverhawks pulled away.
The 12-seed Coyotes fell 48-21 in their first State appearance since 2016 and 19th since their 1977 Class 2B semifinal run.
Toledo (9-1 overall), in a virtual home game 28 miles south along Interstate 5, advanced to the Nov. 18-19 quarterfinals at four-seed Jenkins (7-2) in Chewelah.
Skindzier took a Josh Rosbach spiral 79 yards up the right sideline 34 seconds in, Jonathan Marin made the point-after and the Coyotes (7-4) jumped ahead 7-0 with 11:26 left in the first quarter, but Glass, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior running back, answered with a 19-yard touchdown burst up the left seam. Junior Zack Smith split the uprights for the point-after and a 7-7 tie at 9:45.
The Riverhawks stripped Rosbach of the ball at the Kittitas/Thorp 17, Glass ran two yards for his second touchdown and, though the Coyotes stopped the two-point attempt short of the left pylon, Toledo led 13-7 at 6:44.
The Riverhawks blocked a Kittitas-Thorp punt and returned it to the Coyote 13, junior running back Ethen Carver bolted the rest of the way on the next play, and senior running back Zane Ranney punched in the two-point try up the middle to lead 21-7 at 4:56.
Carver’s 17-yard rushing score and Smith’s extra point preceded senior quarterback Austin Norris’ six-yard touchdown keeper and Smith’s next point-after that opened a 35-7 edge with 2:21 to intermission.
Skindzier caught another deep Rosbach pass over the middle and fought his way into the end zone for a 30-yard score, Marin made the extra point and Toledo’s lead was 35-14 at 1:22.
Glass ran in again from short — though the Coyotes blocked Smith’s point-after — and built a 41-14 advantage at 9:05 in the third before Norris struck again with an eight-yard pass to freshman running back Trevin Gale and Smith split the uprights for a 48-14 margin at 1:44.
Littler ran 16 yards for six, Marin’s point-after was good to trail 48-21 at 11:36 in the fourth, and Rosbach intercepted Norris at the Coyote 21 late.
Kittitas/Thorp is scheduled to graduate Skindzier, Rosbach, Marin, Littler, Brendon Trudell, Owen Stickney, Tommy Sheeley, Carlos Villa and Tyce Bare in spring 2023.