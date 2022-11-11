Support Local Journalism


Josiah Skindzier burned the Toledo secondary twice for touchdowns and Kyle Littler ran for another in the Kittitas/Thorp football team’s WIAA Class 2B State Championships first-round game Friday at Kelso High School’s Schroeder Field, but Central League Most Valuable Player Geoffrey Glass and his run-heavy fifth-seed Riverhawks pulled away.

The 12-seed Coyotes fell 48-21 in their first State appearance since 2016 and 19th since their 1977 Class 2B semifinal run.


