...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In
Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington,
Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Jonathan Marin (21), Wesley Martin (14), JT Boitano (54), Tyce Bare (66), Jordan Martin (84), Cash Ricard (78), Felix Flores (1), Keith Taylor (23), Ronan Stewart (24) and the Kittitas/Thorp football team punched their first Class 2B state playoff ticket since 2016 Friday at Kittitas Secondary School’s Harding Field.
The Kittitas/Thorp football team was in its element in its Eastern Washington Athletic Conference crossover Friday at Kittitas Secondary School’s Harding Field.
The No. 13 Coyotes, second in the West, shut down No. 3 Columbia (Burbank), second in the East, 23-8 in steady 43-degree rain for their first Class 2B state playoff qualification since their 2016 first-round appearance and their 19th since their 1977 semifinal run.
Kittitas/Thorp (7-3 overall), on a 178-14 scoring run in its four-game win streak, avenged a 35-13 Sept. 16 home loss to the returning state quarterfinalists (7-3) and will open the playoffs against an opponent to be announced.
Josh Rosbach wasted little time in returning Friday’s opening kickoff up the home sideline for, after an errant extra-point snap, a 6-0 lead with 11:47 left in the first quarter.
Junior running back Elijah Kinsey answered, however, with a 37-yard touchdown run and a two-point dash as Columbia (7-3) led 8-6 at 10:57, but Jonathan Marin retook the lead with a 27-yard field goal at 6:00, and Rosbach’s one-yard dive and Marin’s point-after pulled the Coyotes ahead 16-8 with 11:20 to halftime.
Brody Stewart intercepted Columbia senior quarterback Michael Lenke at the Kittitas/Thorp 4-yard line at 7:23 and, as Tommy Sheeley and Owen Stickney harassed Lenke all evening, a Sheeley sack kept Columbia out of the red zone as the clocked expired at intermission.
Josiah Skindzier picked Lenke and returned it to the Columbia 11 at 10:16 in the third, and Rosbach scrambled middle-left out of the pocket for a 27-yard touchdown with 4:24 left in the fourth. Marin made the extra point, Columbia fumbled away its long kick return at the Coyote 28-yard line 10 seconds later, and Lenke’s last-chance 4th-and-10 run to the Kittitas/Thorp 38 came up short of the sticks.