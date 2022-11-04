K/T football

Jonathan Marin (21), Wesley Martin (14), JT Boitano (54), Tyce Bare (66), Jordan Martin (84), Cash Ricard (78), Felix Flores (1), Keith Taylor (23), Ronan Stewart (24) and the Kittitas/Thorp football team punched their first Class 2B state playoff ticket since 2016 Friday at Kittitas Secondary School’s Harding Field.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

The Kittitas/Thorp football team was in its element in its Eastern Washington Athletic Conference crossover Friday at Kittitas Secondary School’s Harding Field.

The No. 13 Coyotes, second in the West, shut down No. 3 Columbia (Burbank), second in the East, 23-8 in steady 43-degree rain for their first Class 2B state playoff qualification since their 2016 first-round appearance and their 19th since their 1977 semifinal run.


