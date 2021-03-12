Forcing six turnovers, and using special teams to take an early lead, the Kittitas High School football team won its first game this season against White Swan, 24-14, Friday night.
The Coyotes (1-2) scored first and never relinquished the lead, after sophomore punt returner Josh Rosbach zigged and zagged his way through the Cougars’ (1-2) defense for a 47-yard punt return touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter. Rosbach found the end zone again in the first quarter to double the Coyotes’ lead after taking a short pass from quarterback Wyatt Kulm for a touchdown.
“He’s a true athlete. All these guys are athletes, but Josh is a special one,” Kittitas head coach Dusty Hutchinson said. “He’s a playmaker, and it’s awesome to see that. Everyone feeds off of him and that’s pretty cool to see. That’s what got us going a little bit.”
After that, KHS found more fireworks, with Kulm throwing a dart to sophomore Kyle Littler for a 49-yard touchdown for three first-half scores. After holding an 18-14 lead at the halftime break, the Coyotes held the Cougars off the scoreboard in the second half to take the victory.
On the way, they secured six turnovers: three fumble recoveries, including one from Rosbach, two interceptions, and a recovery on a botched punt.
Constantly getting into the face of the Cougars’ quarterbacks, senior Austyn Johnson registered several sacks, and forced more than a few bad decisions, fumbles, and pressures in an impressive showing to help lead the defense.
“It’s all clicking with what we should be doing and our assignments,” Hutchinson said.
Rosbach finished the game with five catches for 47 yards, a receiving touchdown, and a punt return touchdown to lead the way for the Coyotes, but senior Anthony Michel and junior Tony Rios helped carve up the Cougars run defense, combining for 140 yards rushing a touchdown from Michel.
After a tough start to its season, Kittitas is finally in the win column, and it’ll look to build on that momentum next week when it heads out on to the road for the first time this season against Highland.
“These boys have been battling the last three weeks, and we finally pulled something off,” Hutchinson said.