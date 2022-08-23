Support Local Journalism


There is nothing quite like the smell of burnt rubber, and approximately 1,000 spectators got to fill their lungs with the smoke produced by the Kruisin’ Kittitas burnout competition on Main Street in Kittitas Saturday afternoon.

Although Kruisin’ Kittitas hosts a large car show, outdoor market, family activities including a kids’ cardboard car show, and a Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt Team performance, the crowds Saturday had one major event on their mind: burnouts. And lots of them. The competition had 20 entrants, driving vehicles ranging from pickup trucks to vintage hot rods in an event to see who could lay the most rubber on Main Street.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

