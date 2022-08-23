There is nothing quite like the smell of burnt rubber, and approximately 1,000 spectators got to fill their lungs with the smoke produced by the Kruisin’ Kittitas burnout competition on Main Street in Kittitas Saturday afternoon.
Although Kruisin’ Kittitas hosts a large car show, outdoor market, family activities including a kids’ cardboard car show, and a Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt Team performance, the crowds Saturday had one major event on their mind: burnouts. And lots of them. The competition had 20 entrants, driving vehicles ranging from pickup trucks to vintage hot rods in an event to see who could lay the most rubber on Main Street.
“The events went great,” Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Gemma Withrow said of Saturday’s schedule. “We got a really early start, and the classic cars were ready to roll off the bat.”
Withrow said the classic car show had approximately 90 entrants, with 20 cars competing in the burnout competition. With about 1,000 people estimated at the event, she said the event got a great start after being gone for four years during the pandemic.
“We had a lot of extra help, which was awesome,” she said of the effort. “The Bearded Sinners volunteered, along with Youth Services and chamber staff. It was lots of hard work, and it’s really important to have extra hands to get this community event back rolling and get it to be an annual event again.”
After the hiatus, Withrow said planning began for the event around the first of the year and said staff members were pleasantly surprised by the number of entrants for both the classic car show and the burnouts.
“We definitely got more than we originally expected,” she said of the entrant numbers.
FOCUS ON SAFETY
The return of the burnout competition was a large accomplishment for the event, as it had originally been scratched from the schedule. Kittitas Police Chief Aaron Nelson said the issues surrounding the burnouts had to do with the number of hours worked by city staff to put it on, as well as the cost involved with insuring the burnouts.
“Essentially, we ran into two issues,” he said of the challenges facilitating the burnouts. “It became a big event, and it wasn’t being put on by a 501c3 organization. It was put on by the city, and we started running into a lot of labor hours from city employees being put into the event. That becomes an issue because you run into public funds being used not for the intended purpose.”
The second major issue Nelson said the competition faced was getting insurance for the event.
“Our insurance carrier at the time said we couldn’t do it anymore, and our attorney at the time advised strongly against continuing it,” he said. “We still have the same insurance carrier and a new attorney, and the chamber took over the bulk of the organization for it. The main labor hours involved for the city were public works setting up the barricades and police had additional staffing to ensure public safety. Overall, the budgetary impact was minimal, so that was a big help.”
This year, Nelson said the insurance for the burnouts cost several thousand dollars for one hour, a number he said will most likely decrease now that it went successfully with the heightened safety protocols. The protocols included sobriety checks for all burnout entrants, as well as comprehensive vehicle checks to ensure they were safe for the competition. Nelson said he was pleased with the enthusiasm of the entrants to comply with all the added precautions.
“I think it went excellent,” he said of the event. “We had a great turnout. Everyone followed safety protocols, and nobody complained about extra safety things we had in place. It made it so we can make sure the event keeps coming back year after year.”
Looking back on the success of this year’s competition, Nelson said it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the chamber, multiple community sponsors, and a community that wanted to see that the burnouts keep going long into the future.
“A whole group got together, and we all started speaking pretty loudly that we wanted this to come back,” he said of the efforts to keep the burnouts going. “It’s kind of the heart of Kittitas, and it’s been our claim to fame for a long time. For it to be gone, it left a big hole in Main Street and a big hole in our event calendar.”