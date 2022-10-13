South Cle Elum players Rob Witte and Bob Van Lone play together as an acoustic duo called Dos Dudes. The two played the Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage Concert Series a couple of years ago. They are active in an Acoustic Jam Session in Roslyn on Oct. 24.
Jake Weber of the Feather River Band has been active in an Acoustic Jam in Roslyn all summer. They will host one more jam session on Oct. 24 before taking a break.
Bob Van Lone along with Feather River bandmates Rob Witte and Jake Weber will host one more Acoustic Jam at the Roslyn Creative Arts Center on Oct. 24.
Rob Witte along with Feather River bandmates Jake Weber and Bob Van Lone will host one more Acoustic Jam at the Roslyn Creative Arts Center on Oct. 24.
Feather River, from left, Jake Weber, Bob Van Lone, Rob Witte and Rob Fraser.
The Roberts opened for the Olson Brothers on Fourth of Juky in Kittitas two years ago. They are, from left, Bob Van Lone, Bob Trumphy and Rob Witte. Not pictured, Bob Lupton.
ROSLYN - They spread their time around, playing in four different bands. But sometimes they just get together and play for the love of the game, making music for making music’s sake.
South Cle Elum players Rob Witte and Bob Van Lone play together as an acoustic duo called Dos Dudes, along with a jam band called Mas Dudes. They also have a group called The Roberts with Bob Trumphy and Bob Lupton.
If that’s not enough, Van Lone, the lead guitarist and Witte on bass, also play with Jake Weber and Rob Fraser in a group called Feather River.
They have also been active in an acoustic jam session all summer at the Roslyn Creative Arts Center, inviting players of all calibers to come in and play on the last Monday of each month.
They’ll have one more jam on Oct. 24 before taking a break through the winter before picking it back up in March.
“The Roslyn Downtown Association approached Jake about doing something at the Roslyn Creative Arts Center. The purpose is to engage with people in the area and this seemed like a popular way to do that,” Witte said.
“We’ve had anywhere from six to 15 people every Monday since July. We’ve had a mandolin, ukulele, guitars of course. There’s one keyboard player that comes. We like to have tunes simple enough that folks can play and sing along. All skill levels are invited.”
It’s just an informal gig where people that play all the time sit in with others that might not play often or in front of people. For the main stay of the Feather River Band, it’s a community engagement and one more way to make music.
“Jake is a fine guitarist. She also plays in a Seattle band called the Wire Tappers,” Witte said. “What I like about it is it’s pretty laid back. When we perform, there’s a lot of set up with the PA system and some pressure.
“This has none of that. It’s about facilitating people that are nervous about playing in front of other people. Or maybe they don’t get a chance to do that very often, so this helps them along. I like that part.”
The idea of the acoustic jam session is for the players, but if someone would like to come in and listen, they wouldn’t discourage an audience one more time.
The Roberts
The Roberts will be up and down the valley the next couple of months with a show at the Brick in Roslyn on Oct. 22, the Gard Vintner in Ellensburg Nov. 18 and the Cle Elum Eagles on Nov. 19.
The Band Named Bob with Bob Van Lone (lead guitar), Rob Witte (bass), Bob Trumphy (rhythm guitar) and Bob Lupton (drums), is the most active of the bands Van Lone and Witte play in.
It’s predominantly a cover band, but they are working original material into the sets, and would like to do a little more of the original stuff.
“Lupton’s been talking about getting into the studio and recording more of our originals,” Witte said. “When Van Lone and I play in Dos Dudes, it’s just the two of us and it’s easier to mix more originals into the setlist.
“We’ve been talking about bringing more material to the band to work up and see if we can’t do an original or two per set. When we do a cover, it’s not like it sounds on the record. So, this would be a chance to do more of our stuff.”
Feather River
The Feather River lineup of Van Lone (guitar), Witte (bass), Jake Weber (vocals/guitar) and Rob Fraser (drums) has also been out a bit this summer with gigs a Pybus Market in Wenatchee, as well as a regular sets at the Cle Elum Eagles.
“We don’t play near as much as we’d like to,” Witte said. “But we had shows in Wenatchee and at the Gard in Ellensburg this summer that were a lot of fun.
“We don’t have anything lined up right now, but we hope to get out soon.”
But if you’d like to hear one more acoustic jam session with Van Lone, Weber, Witte and the Upper County music community, Oct. 24 at the Roslyn Creative Center, 103 Idaho Ave, might be a nice evening of music.