Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


ROSLYN - They spread their time around, playing in four different bands. But sometimes they just get together and play for the love of the game, making music for making music’s sake.

South Cle Elum players Rob Witte and Bob Van Lone play together as an acoustic duo called Dos Dudes, along with a jam band called Mas Dudes. They also have a group called The Roberts with Bob Trumphy and Bob Lupton.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you