The Blast Pass will not be used to purchase food and souvenirs at this year's Kittitas County Fair.

Paying for items like delicious fair food at the Kittitas County Fair is back to normal this year, with fair patrons being able to pay with cash or credit card.

Last year’s Blast Pass is no longer an item at this year’s fair, which many attendees will be happy to hear. The rollout of the prepaid card used for items like food and souvenirs left some residents frustrated regarding the refund process when money was left on the card after the weekend.

