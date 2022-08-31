...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Blast Pass will not be used to purchase food and souvenirs at this year's Kittitas County Fair.
Paying for items like delicious fair food at the Kittitas County Fair is back to normal this year, with fair patrons being able to pay with cash or credit card.
Last year’s Blast Pass is no longer an item at this year’s fair, which many attendees will be happy to hear. The rollout of the prepaid card used for items like food and souvenirs left some residents frustrated regarding the refund process when money was left on the card after the weekend.
“We’re back to completely normal, accepting cash or credit card payments,” Kittitas Valley Event Center Director Kady Porterfield said of this year’s fair.
Porterfield the prepaid card was a method the fair worked with last year to comply with COVID restrictions passed down from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
“Back in January of last year when we were starting preparations to plan our fair, we were told by the county health director that we could still be battling COVID-like situations even by September when our fair rolled around and that we needed to figure out ways to still be able to have a fair with COVID protocols,” she said. “At that time, the science that was coming out was still before we knew that it wasn’t being transmitted by touching things. That was one of the reasons why we were trying to show efforts by implementing things that would try to decrease the spread of COVID if it happened to be at the fair.”
The Blast Pass was one of those measures implemented in the planning process. By the time the fair rolled around, Porterfield said COVID restrictions had loosened up, but the contract had already been cemented to use the prepaid card system.
“We were already committed and contracted to move forward,” she said of the payment system. “With all of the restrictions being lifted at the last minute in the summer, it was kind of like we had to see it through.”
Although she said the card was successful during the fair, Porterfield said there were issues with the refund process for people who finished the weekend with funds left on their card.
“There were some misconceptions on how the money was to be refunded back,” she said. “We wanted to be able to refund people for the money left on their cards. Some people didn’t quite understand how that refund process worked, and we just had to work with the community to get them through that.”
In the end, Porterfield said every card user who requested a refund received it. Some users opted to donate the remaining funds on their card to the Friends of the Fair organization, which Porterfield said helps put money back into capital projects and improvements at the fairgrounds.
“It served its purpose for what we needed it to,” she said of the Blast Pass. “We’re just happy to be able to go back to the spot where people can have more options and do things the way they like to do.”