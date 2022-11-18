Kate Laurent

Kate Laurent and the Oregon State University women’s cross country team are into their third NCAA Division I Championships in school history Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

 COURTESY OF OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Kate Laurent and the Oregon State University women’s cross country team are ready for its third NCAA Division I National Championships in history Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Fresh from fourth place in their best-ever West Regionals outing Nov. 11 at Chambers Bay, the Beavers qualified for the 31-team 7 a.m. meet to air on ESPNU Saturday from the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course.


