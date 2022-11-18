...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and
poor ventilation.
* WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas
Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington,
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Northwest Blue
Mountains, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and Simcoe
Highlands.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold and very dry air over the region will
promote strong overnight inversions with poor mixing each
afternoon. Concentrations of pollutants near the surface are
expected to increase over time with the potential for degrading
air quality. A weak weather system on Monday will bring
increasing clouds with better ventilation and light
precipitation arriving Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Kate Laurent and the Oregon State University women’s cross country team are ready for its third NCAA Division I National Championships in history Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Fresh from fourth place in their best-ever West Regionals outing Nov. 11 at Chambers Bay, the Beavers qualified for the 31-team 7 a.m. meet to air on ESPNU Saturday from the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course.
On the strength of its individual regional finishes, Oregon State won a head-to-head tiebreaker against 14th-ranked Cal Baptist.
“This is the third time our team has qualified and the fourth time in six seasons since I’ve been at OSU that we have been represented at the NCAA Championships,” said Beavers coach Louie Quintana in a news release. “It’s a total team effort from the athletic trainers, strength coaches, doctors and nutritionist to the administration — they all are huge supporters of what we are trying to do. But ultimately, it’s the women who literally choose to do hard things every day that should be celebrated. This is a great achievement, one that should never be overlooked.”
Laurent, a freshman from the Ellensburg High School Class of 2022, was Oregon State’s fifth harrier across the regional 6K finish line in 20 minutes, 29 seconds for 66th. Redshirt juniors Kaylee Mitchell (first, 19:19.2) and Grace Fetherstonhaugh (eighth, 19:29.7) and senior Christina Geisler (20th, 19:46.3) made the All-Region team, and freshman Emily van Valkenburg of Sammamish (20:22.9) came through 55th.
The Beavers’ all-time best national championships performance was a 16th-place outing in 2020 after they went 27th in 2018.