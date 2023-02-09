FISH executive director

FISH executive director Peggy Morache will be transitioning into a new position where she can work remotely and plans to move to Las Vegas, Nev., sometime this summer.

Plans are set to break ground on the 6,000-square-foot, $5 million expansion of the warehouse that serves the FISH Food Bank, the renovation of the food pantry and the expansion of the education and reception area.

But already underway is a search for a new leader. Peggy Morache, executive director of the FISH Food Bank, Food Pantries and Open Table Meal Service, is planning to move to Las Vegas sometime this summer. She will see the project get underway, but she won’t be here for its completion sometime in 2024.


