Plans are set to break ground on the 6,000-square-foot, $5 million expansion of the warehouse that serves the FISH Food Bank, the renovation of the food pantry and the expansion of the education and reception area.
But already underway is a search for a new leader. Peggy Morache, executive director of the FISH Food Bank, Food Pantries and Open Table Meal Service, is planning to move to Las Vegas sometime this summer. She will see the project get underway, but she won’t be here for its completion sometime in 2024.
Morache will be transitioning into a new position where she can work remotely before she leaves for Las Vegas. A leadership search has begun regionally, and Morache intends to step down once the new leader is in place.
“I feel like I’ve accomplished all I can,” said Morache, who has led FISH to financial sustainability, increasing assets from $400,000 to more than $5 million.
“What I’d like to do now is work with FISH to further the Medically Tailored Meals Program. The program has started to receive national recognition. We already have a viable program that we’d like to grow, and I’d like to work with FISH to make that happen.”
Her intention when she came on board as an interim executive director in October 2017 was to develop the program over three years. Plans changed and time was extended, she said.
“I came on board with the idea of helping with the search for new leadership. We’ve accomplished so much in the past seven years,” said Morache, who was named the Daily Record Person of the Year in 2020.
“The thing I’m most proud of — working together. The board and I moved FISH along to being a full-service social services agency. We are touching more people than ever before, with more diverse services in the 52-year history of this organization.”
During her tenure, FISH earned designation as the county-wide coordinator for infant-care resources as the state Diaper Bank and county-wide Basic Food/SNAP coordinator. She also led the work to develop Medically Tailored Meals and the Food is Medicine program.
FISH is the sole food bank in Kittitas County, providing federal and state food and financial support to food pantries throughout the county, including HopeSource in Cle Elum, the Upper County Pantry in Easton, and APOYO and the FISH Pantry in Ellensburg. FISH’s mobile pantries serve some of the most rural areas of the county.
The Picnic in the Park program provides food for school children during summer break, and Open Table meal service and Meals on Wheels provide meals for those who need them. The Food 4 All Farm provides fresh vegetables for Open Table and is a learning lab for school children.
“It’s all due to the support we receive from the community, which understands our mission and vision,” Morache said. “I’ve never seen anything like (a few months ago) when we reached out for help when Second Harvest announced it couldn’t provide food to Kittitas County until April.
“We raised close to $140,000 and 13,000 cans of food that came from that campaign. We had one gentleman come in and give us a check for $10,000. Another woman that comes here on a regular basis comes in every month and gives us $20 to help out. Every little bit counts.”
FISH’s goal is to introduce a new director over the summer, according to the website. Information about the search is available at www.kvfish.or/executive-director.