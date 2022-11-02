Todd Schaefer

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


If you thought Halloween was a fright night, I beg you to consider next Tuesday’s election.

First, it’s expected that turnout in 2022 will be at record levels, at least for a midterm election, keeping with recent trends. Various polls have indicated that voting intent is quite high. For example, an NBC poll last week found a majority of voters thought this election “was more important” than past midterms. And the reason why? Over 80% of Democrats and Republicans think their opposition, if not stopped “will destroy America as we know it.” The bipartisan polling team that conducted it concluded: “We know that many voters will be casting ballots with anger on their minds… we just don’t know which side will be angrier.”


Tags

Recommended for you