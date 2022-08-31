Anthony Stahelski

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


First the obvious: societies cannot exist without the police. Given this, why do some communities want to disband their police departments? Several misperceptions are responsible for this befuddling conclusion.

Misperception number 1: Either criminals do not exist, or, if they do exist they can be easily transformed into law-abiding citizens. There is a kernel of truth to this perception; most people are not criminals, and occasionally criminals can be transformed into non-criminals. In every generation most children grow up with internalized morality. They internalize the prohibitions against killing, torturing, raping and stealing, and in general learn to respect the rights of others and obey laws.

Tags

Recommended for you