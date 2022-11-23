The war in Ukraine provides lessons for both democracies and dictatorships. The democracy lesson is one that democracies have learned in the past and subsequently forgotten: They must band together or they will be picked off one at a time by aggressive dictatorships. Putin’s invasion has reinvigorated and expanded NATO. Hopefully the NATO renewal will continue beyond the Ukrainian war, since NATO is the only viable pro-democracy multi-national alliance in the world. Possibly NATO will be needed to counteract future dictatorial aggression, such as a Chinese attack on Taiwan.
The lessons for dictatorships are numerous. NATO’s vigorous reaction to the invasion has been a shock to Putin because he made a common dictatorial mistake: he underestimated his opponents. Not only did he underestimate NATO’s aggressive response, he underestimated the courage and tenacity of the Ukrainians. Furthermore, he made the underlying assumption that democracies are too weak, too soft, too irresolute to combat dictatorial aggression.
Xi is observing Putin’s erroneous assumptions and disastrous decisions. Xi, just ‘reelected’ for a third term, continues to claim publicly that Taiwan is part of China. Putin’s Ukraine disaster has caused Xi to delay his ambitions. He now knows that the United States and its allies will fight to protect democracies. He may also question the ability of the Chinese military to successfully conquer Taiwan, for two reasons. The Chinese military is inexperienced, not having fought a war since 1979, and the Chinese military, like the inept Russian military, is modeled on the outdated Soviet military policy and structure. These lessons will not make Xi give up his Taiwan ambitions, but he will take the time to turn his military into a more effective fighting force, more equal to American and NATO militaries.
This breathing space gives the United States and NATO the opportunity to prevent an invasion of Taiwan and a future war with China. Using this opportunity requires making some proactive changes in our foreign and military policies regarding Taiwan. We need to give up our ‘one China’ policy, by which we implicitly accepted China’s claims on Taiwan. Then we should 1) formally recognize Taiwan as an independent country and establish diplomatic relations; 2) permanently station Unites States Navy ships in Taiwan and establish Taiwanese bases for American Army and Air Force units; and 3) hold joint training exercises with the Taiwanese military. Although these initiatives seem radical, they are nothing new. We are doing all these things with our Japanese and South Korean allies. If democratic Japan and South Korea are our recognized allies, there is no reason why democratic Taiwan should not be our recognized ally.
The Chinese will of course loudly protest and threaten retaliation, but it is extremely unlikely that they will take any action. Do the Chinese really want to risk losing the ability to export goods to the United States and Europe? There economy would collapse. Furthermore we would not actually be attacking China. We would simply be making it much more difficult for the Chinese to successfully invade Taiwan. Over time these proactive changes will become established realities, and hopefully they will permanently put a stop to Chinese aggression.
There are other long term Ukraine lessons, relevant to all present and future warfare participants. First is the real threat of nuclear war that emerges when nuclear powers confront each other. In the last 77 years no country has resorted to nuclear weapons because even dictators recognize that their own countries would be devastated. A more recent reason for avoiding major war is the incredible cost of modern high-tech warfare. In the last nine months the United States has given Ukraine an estimated $40 billion in aid. Other countries have given $60 billion to Ukraine in the same time period. The Russians have very likely had similar expenditures. This is an enormous amount of money in a short period of time. Perhaps these two reasons will reduce dictatorial aggressiveness and the subsequent threat of war.
Anthony Stahelski is a Central Washington University psychology professor. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints.