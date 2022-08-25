Like other political junkies, I observed the recent saga of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) with some interest — though I have a different perspective than most. Cheney emerged as the strongest Republican critic of Donald Trump and his Constitutional war crimes — seeing him rightly as a dangerous threat to the nation and spreader of corrosive lies — and yet last week unsurprisingly lost badly in her party primary for reelection to a Trump-backed opponent.
As I’ve written before, she was a college classmate of mine. That was when her dad was just sole representative from Wyoming, before he went on to be Secretary of Defense and then vice president, and before she was part of the administrative machinery behind the Iraq War. Even then, she was an ideologue. Funny to see the daughter of Doom, who justified torture and presidential overreach, emerge as a hero of democracy and bravery. The Kennedy clan even awarded her their “Profiles in Courage” honor this year.
As a cynical political scientist, it’s hard not to see an underlying motive: her crusade is as much about saving the Republicans as it is, saving the republic. (Granted, she’s essentially said so.) And Trump and his policies were no friend to her family’s: remember, he was critical of Bush/Cheney foreign policy and represents a populist reaction to the neocon, globalist approach of the Bush dynasty.
Plus, her hands aren’t completely clean — not only did she support Trump as the nominee, years ago she was all over Fox News criticizing Obama like he was an Islamic terrorist sympathizer. And maybe she got tired of serving with loons like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. But people who see the light of truth belatedly deserve some respect.
Still, the real problem, of course, is that the people who need to listen to her, won’t. You’d think being a rock-ribbed Republican would give her some credibility — and indeed, it gave her attention, because as well all know, journalists love “human bites dog” stories, and a member of Congress openly opposing if not accusing the former president of their own party is highly unusual. The stranglehold Trump’s misinformation still holds on many in her party is as impressive as it seems impenetrable.
What’s sad, and telling is that more leading figures in her party haven’t joined her in trying to rid themselves of this cancer. (OK, I’m not saying Democrats would be braver). It’s hard to say what her plan is — but she’s apparently going to use much of her leftover war chest to go after other “election deniers and Trump enablers” in the GOP, many who are running for state and congressional offices.
In her speech, she compared herself to Lincoln, who (as I remind my students) actually lost his Senate bid against Stephen Douglas but went on two years later to be president. I can’t see her winning the Republican nod, barring the Trumpist wing splitting in reverse of 2016, and running as an Independent is a non-starter now in these days of revived partisanship. (Sen. Cruz’s office snidely wished her “good luck in 2024 Democratic primaries.”) Her influence might be measured in inverse proportion to how the Trumpers in the party fare in the next two cycles, with her political revival riding on his allies’ defeat.
But if she’s no Abe, her political courage is genuine, and she does have a larger sense of history, not wanting to go down as some spineless weasel like Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz, and her vanquisher Harriet Hageman. Then again, that assumes we have a republic to write a history about – ask the German ghosts of the 1930s about that.
Todd Schaefer is a Central Washington University political science professor. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent and variety of political viewpoints.