Todd Schaefer

Like other political junkies, I observed the recent saga of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) with some interest — though I have a different perspective than most. Cheney emerged as the strongest Republican critic of Donald Trump and his Constitutional war crimes — seeing him rightly as a dangerous threat to the nation and spreader of corrosive lies — and yet last week unsurprisingly lost badly in her party primary for reelection to a Trump-backed opponent.

As I’ve written before, she was a college classmate of mine. That was when her dad was just sole representative from Wyoming, before he went on to be Secretary of Defense and then vice president, and before she was part of the administrative machinery behind the Iraq War. Even then, she was an ideologue. Funny to see the daughter of Doom, who justified torture and presidential overreach, emerge as a hero of democracy and bravery. The Kennedy clan even awarded her their “Profiles in Courage” honor this year.

