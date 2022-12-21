Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In 1949 the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was formed to defend democratic countries in Europe from Soviet aggression. All 12 of the initial NATO members, including the United States, were democracies, and they all agreed to the five membership principles: 1) to uphold democracy, including tolerating diversity; 2) to have or to progress toward a market economy; 3) to have a military that is firmly under civilian control; 4) to respect the sovereignty of other countries; 5) to come to the aid of any NATO member that is militarily attacked.

Now, in 2022, 73 years after its founding, NATO has 30 member countries. According to Freedom House, the nonpartisan organization that tracks global democracy, 25 of the 30 countries are ‘free’- complete democracies. Four countries are classified as ‘partly-free’, either moving toward or away from democracy. One NATO member, Turkey, is classified as ‘not free’; a dictatorship. As NATO has grown it has done a reasonably good, but not completely consistent job of living up to its membership principles. This inconsistency has now become a major problem for NATO.


Tags

Recommended for you