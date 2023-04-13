the wall art

The Wall exhibit at the Clymer Museum/Gallery offers stunning work by Lenny Harm.

 Rodney Harwood/Daily Record

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Wall exhibit at the Clymer Museum/Gallery is one of the first things people see as they enter the downtown gallery on Pearl Street.

Longtime Clymer board member Debbie Hulbert came up with the idea a couple of years ago to give up-and-coming local artists a space of their own in the space in the entryway to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you