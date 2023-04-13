The Wall exhibit at the Clymer Museum/Gallery is one of the first things people see as they enter the downtown gallery on Pearl Street.
Longtime Clymer board member Debbie Hulbert came up with the idea a couple of years ago to give up-and-coming local artists a space of their own in the space in the entryway to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.
The ideal has taken off in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Several artists moved their work into the main gallery or the McGiffin Room.
Curator Matthew Lennon has expanded the artist exposure to include more experienced bodies of work.
The current exhibit of work by Lenny Harm went up in time for the First Friday Art Walk in April and has already generated its share of discussion.
“My work begins with an image. This will typically be a photograph, but may be any form of visual depiction or observation,” Harm said. “That image is then mentally broken down or dissected into individual elements like a puzzle.”
Lennon said a photograph might be the starting point, but Harm’s work is not photo realism.
“Her eye catching paintings are intensely colorful & imaginative,” he said. “These are places of wonder; having more in common with Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ than National Geographic. Her beast have muscle they gallop muscle into the wind.”
Each element, Harm said, stems from various mediums.
“I am totally engaged with the creative process from beginning to end and rarely work on more than one piece of art at a time,” she said. “I recreate each element using various mediums and combine them on canvas to reconstruct the puzzle and capture my interpretation of the original image.”
The John Ford Clymer Museum/Gallery offers a little something for every on this month with Lenny Harm’s body of work on The Wall, along with William Hermanns and Deborah Watkins in the Main Gallery and Tarra Harm’s work in the McGiffin Room.