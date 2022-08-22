In the remake of "Fun With Dick and Jane," starring Jim Carrey and Tea Leoni, there’s a scene where Jim Carrey’s character gets deported because he is standing with a group of Hispanic men seeking day labor. It was not uncommon to find men congregating like this in Southern California, where I came from, on street corners or in parking lots. It was convenient to have help available whenever needed. Many citizens took advantage of the resource, from homeowners to general contractors. But it was illegal to hire undocumented workers, so the city where we lived provided a space where documented laborers could gather and sit out of the elements while they waited for work. Those needing laborers could find them at this labor center and legally hire them for the day.
Why would we need to be foreigners to take advantage of such an amenity? Could this help with the homeless problem in Ellensburg and elsewhere? Some homeless people are disabled and elderly, so hard labor isn’t something they should be expected to do to survive. But don’t you think this space could be a place where they could at least sit and get out of the weather during the hours the Cold Weather Shelter is closed to them? Last time I checked I think that was 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It can be pretty miserable outside between those hours many days of the year in Kittitas County.
People, including the homeless, don’t generally move here because of the weather. Could college students and anybody wanting to make a few extra bucks come too, if they wanted to work? I know that people have a hard time finding help around here. We might find that there was great demand once word got out. If they could get work, homeless people might be able to earn enough to save up for first and last months’ rent and a security deposit. They might be able to develop relationships with people and gain experiences, self-esteem, hope and references to use to get future employment.
What could help pay for such a place? It wouldn’t need to be fancy, just able to maintain a decent temperature. Could a building that isn’t used during daylight hours/weekdays be rented for a half day? Could employers gaining access to laborers pay a small fee for the service of providing a “stable” (so to speak) of laborers?