To the Editor:

In the remake of "Fun With Dick and Jane," starring Jim Carrey and Tea Leoni, there’s a scene where Jim Carrey’s character gets deported because he is standing with a group of Hispanic men seeking day labor. It was not uncommon to find men congregating like this in Southern California, where I came from, on street corners or in parking lots. It was convenient to have help available whenever needed. Many citizens took advantage of the resource, from homeowners to general contractors. But it was illegal to hire undocumented workers, so the city where we lived provided a space where documented laborers could gather and sit out of the elements while they waited for work. Those needing laborers could find them at this labor center and legally hire them for the day.

