To the Editor:
I was wondering how Kim Schrier voted on certain issues affecting me so I went to the "Vote Smart Facts Matter" on a Google search, here's some of her votes (not all of them, just the ones I am interested in).
On 5/2/19 she voted to keep us in the Paris Accords, which would increase the cost of all fuels, 12/18/19 she voted twice to impeach Trump, 9/11/19 Voted to stop oil drilling from the North Atlantic to Florida Straits on the Continental Shelf, set non refundable fees for inspections, one of the fees for 1 oil rig was $34,500 per inspection.
Voted for Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Act prohibiting oil drilling in it. Setting annual fees for rigs from $25,300 to $75,900. You wonder why gas is so high when she's stopping oil drilling and raising fees on producers which increase costs to you. 1/11/21 Co Sponsored a bill to Impeach Trump, 1/13/21 Voted to Impeach Trump. 3/11/21 Co Sponsored a bill to ban Semi Automatic Weapons. 5/19/21. Voted to establish the Jan 6th Protest committee, it didn't pass the Senate but wait! 6/30/21 voted again to establish the Jan 6th protest committee, sigh... 11/19/21 Voted for the Bilk Back Better er the Build Back Better Act, which increased costs on oil/natural gas extraction through more fees, thereby increasing the costs of gas, natural gas, which is used for heating/making fertilizer (uh oh foods gonna cost more!)/it's also used to generate electricity.
PSE is my utility, supplies 1,000,000 and me, it's mix is 2/3 Natural Gas/Coal, 1/3 Hydropower, 1% Nuke renewable. So I'm gonna support someone who is increasing the cost of me charging my EV/Heating my Home? Oh H*** No! When I travel I rent and buy gas, it hurt like hell to pay Brandon's Gas Hikes ($2.25pg on inauguration day, over $4.60 at Main and University Way today). 7/29/22 Voted AGAIN to ban Semi Automatic Weapons! She's raising the cost of gas/heating/cooling/food (Natural Gas is used to make fertilizer, diesel is over $5.00pg it's used to transport everything I buy). So Shrier is against cheap gas, affordable home heating, she wants the Paris Accords to apply to the US, she's against fossil fuel production (nowhere did she vote to support oil drilling anywhere anyhow) sigh, she's against semi automatic guns.
She's an Anti Cheap Gas/home heating/affordable food/anti gun nut. Sigh... Thanks Michelle for getting me going!
Eric Prater
Ellensburg
