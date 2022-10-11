My buddy Dave Winecoff just passed away. Here’s a coger poem to celebrate all the guys that meet at the Palace or other restaurants to solve all the world’s problems and ignore the diet their wives want them to follow.
MEN AT THE PALACE
My buddy Dave Winecoff just passed away. Here’s a coger poem to celebrate all the guys that meet at the Palace or other restaurants to solve all the world’s problems and ignore the diet their wives want them to follow.
MEN AT THE PALACE
In the restaurant at ten you’ll see all the men
Where they joke and tell lies cause the diner’s their den.
They’re not eating fruit, only hash browns and bacon.
It’s worth it, though later, it’s Maalox they’re takin.
Their hearing and memory the wives say they’re losing
But guys hear their wives, selectively choosing.
We talk about chores and honey-do lists
And bragging ‘bout things they settled with fists.
They don’t like to think about losing a step
Losing their balance, or a weakening grip.
We still like to spar and tease one another
But only with words cause the guy is their brother.
Apple pie or Danish are really a treat
And that pretty young waitress acts really sweet.
If she plays her cards right, putting up with our lip
She’s fixin to haul in a sizable tip.
So come catch the game, check out my man cave.
What’s that you say, we just lost old Dave?
Heart attack, stroke or damn prostate cancer,
Maybe a whippersnapper will soon find the answer.
Our buddies we’re losing, that may be true,
But a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do.
The Duke said it right when he uttered that phrase,
We’d rather not languish, but go out with a blaze.
It really don’t matter, a coffin or urn
When our time is up, if it’s really our turn,
In one way or another we all made a vow
And hope that the world’s a better place now.
So remember our jokes and laughter and stories
Our bad breath and whiskers and all of those glories.
Fast cars and grand kids and “over the hill,”
I’ll catch the tip if you’ll get the bill.
Kent DaVault
Ellensburg
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.