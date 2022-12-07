...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense freezing fog will be mostly be in
the higher elevations in the advisory area such as the Horse
Heaven Hills, and the higher terrain surrounding the Yakima
Valley, in the Lower Columbia Basin and the foothills of the
Blue Mountains. However, some lower elevation locations may
also have dense freezing fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
Letter: A welcome to those moving to the community
Blessings , some of us locals are excited to meet the new residents our county is welcoming, we are growing, we are hoping the new residents shop local , your money comes back to you in local jobs, taxes, etc.
We live in an agricultural community that grows pork, beef, we have many artisans that can serve your many varied needs , you can jump start your connections by attending our Public Market, volunteering — 95% of our rodeo is serviced by the latter. Please know you are welcome and we look forward to finding out your visions on how we can strengthen our community.