To the Editor:
The Foundation at KVH is holding our 4th Annual Gobble Wobble on Saturday, November 12th at Rotary Park
All the funds raised by this event go to support community wellness program sponsors by KVH.
There are events for all ages including a free Toddler Dash. Funds are raised through the registration fees for the Youth 1 Mile and All Ages 5K. Please join us. More information available at https://www.kvhealthcare.org/event/4th-annual-gobble-wobble-5k-fun-run/. We look forward to having the community out and running this year!
Kathryn Houck
Ellensburg
