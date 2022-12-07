...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense freezing fog will be mostly be in
the higher elevations in the advisory area such as the Horse
Heaven Hills, and the higher terrain surrounding the Yakima
Valley, in the Lower Columbia Basin and the foothills of the
Blue Mountains. However, some lower elevation locations may
also have dense freezing fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
Letter: Appreciate Central restarting Swimming Wellness Program
A hearty shout-out to CWU’s Continuing Education Department for reinstating the Monday-Thursday, Swimming Wellness Program. Special thanks to Dennis Francois, Athletic Director; Brian McGladrey, Physical Education Director; and Melanie Palme, Director of Continuing Education.
There are approximately 30 men and women who participate, some for as long as 40 years. Dorothy Pursor started the program back when the pool was in the Nicholson Pavilion and, thanks to her “water-infused-legacy” of determined “old lady obstinacy”, it has persevered “thru and around” relocation, changeover of personnel, COVID, and an ongoing remodel!
For some of us who are unable to tolerate weight-bearing exercise, this course is our only recourse! Additionally, it assists with balance-related problems; and … Last but not least, and as with all Continuing Ed courses, the program strengthens the relationship between CWU and the Ellensburg community.
Most of we pool users are outspoken activists: old in years, young at heart, and very grateful to have this program returned to the Continuing Ed roster of offerings.
The Best Christmas present ever.
Peggy Lyon & Karen Mattocks, on behalf of 28 other pool users and especially on behalf of the Dakota Café Olde Star Swim Team.