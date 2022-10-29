The City Council just increased the proposed net investment to $3.22 million for the renovation of Unity Park in our historic downtown.
Demolition is proposed for the existing 2,200 square foot building containing an existing restroom and the plan is to replace it with a 400-square foot building with three new restrooms. .
What is needed in the historic downtown is one public restroom on every block along Fourth Avenue. The proposed cluster of three restrooms will have two restrooms that will not be needed and rarely used.
Repurposing the existing building would save money for a public restroom on the two additional blocks along Fourth.
Repurposing the existing building would save money for a better stage at Unity Park.
Repurposing the existing building would save money for a new restroom at Mountain View Park
Repurposing the existing building would save money for the first restroom at Reed Park in 89 years.
Repurposing the existing building would save money for a foot pathway through Reed Park.
Repurposing the existing building would save money for six new tennis courts
Repurposing the existing building would save money for a new skate park
Repurposing the existing building would save money for a water feature at North Alder Park
Repurposing the existing building would save money for additional pickleball courts.
The City Council current plan is to squander Uncle Sam’s money on a proposal at Unity Park that will provide little value to the our Community.