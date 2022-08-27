To the Editor:
It’s a shame how the news takes all the information and makes it biased to their way of thinking. I question whether 20 resignation were all due to the school board.
To the Editor:
1) A key factor in many resignations were due to the state requirement to get the shot, which lead to many resignations in all fields of employment. we are all still seeing and feeling impacts of that requirement.
2) Science said only the sick and elderly were at risk. Why did healthy teachers and students have to stay home creating way more problems and long lasting problems then the virus posed?
3) First time in our history our country sacrifice the youth for the elderly. The elderly and sick should have been the ones to stay home.
4) One teacher’s resignation does not make an argument that there was a conflict. You should have reached out to other teachers and faculty members before drawing such a conclusion.
I hope Mike does not resign because of one teachers resignation. If others feel strongly they should speak out and let their voices be heard. Not sure how Meri’s position has anything to do with this other than maybe a conflict in personalities. Did another more qualified individual apply for that position?
Your article created more questions for me than answers and facts.
Ann Lafferty
Okanogan
