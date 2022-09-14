President Biden’s speech announced it was time to get tough on Republicans and the MAGA Republic, because they are an extremist threat to democracy. With that statement President Biden has essentially declared a political war on conservatives and his political opponents in America (one day the FBI may knock on your door).
Although we should not forget President Bill Clinton’s statements:
At a campaign event in 1991 President Bill Clinton declared, “Together we can Make America Great Again” (MAGA).
At a presidential campaign speech in 1992 President Bill Clinton again coined the phrase “Make America Great Again” (MAGA).
But at a Hilary Clinton’s campaign event, he called Trump’s, “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) as a racist dog whistle to white southerners.”
President Biden’s speech was about fighting for the soul of the nation, with the red backdrop that was Communistic and satanic (Chinese Communist Party and the devil are fighting for our souls).
So far on President Biden's watch, we have sky-high gas prices, rising inflation, socialist agent, Americans being killed with fentanyl (coming from China) via the unsecured southern border, and suppression our of freedom of speech (governments colluding mainstream media and social media).
President Biden’s democratic agenda and policies are as radical far left and extremist, which is actually the real threat to our democracy.
Every day liberal Democrats shame conservatives for being patriots who hold onto traditional values in America, I don’t know about you, but there are many Proud American Patriots who aren’t afraid to stand up for what they believe…