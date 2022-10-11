Brian Cullinane has my support and endorsement for the office of Kittitas County Clerk. I have known Brian for many years and personally know him to be a man of integrity and commitment. He works well with people around him and has strong relationships with employees in his business. He owns Ellensburg Licensing, a business he started a few years ago that assists drivers to transfer titles of cars they bought or stay current with the tabs. I bring this up because he has been helping meet the needs of the citizens of a Kittitas County for years. In the work of a County Clerk being focused on meeting the demands of the superior court, judges, and the people involved in what has to be some of the most challenging times of their lives has to be deliberate and done correctly. Brian has demonstrated that he can be deliberate and focused while doing a difficult job and still be supportive of the employees he works with.
I am aware of many of the facets of the duties of clerk of the court. I am confident Brian can do an excellent job. By bringing new perspective Brian will be able to review procedures to enhance efficiency and meet the increasing demands of the office. The people there have been working hard and are good folks but new eyes are often needed to find possibilities for improvement.
The saying is, tasks can be managed but people need to be lead. Brian Cullinane is a leader and I give him my vote and encourage the readers to do the same.