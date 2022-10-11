Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

Brian Cullinane has my support and endorsement for the office of Kittitas County Clerk. I have known Brian for many years and personally know him to be a man of integrity and commitment. He works well with people around him and has strong relationships with employees in his business. He owns Ellensburg Licensing, a business he started a few years ago that assists drivers to transfer titles of cars they bought or stay current with the tabs. I bring this up because he has been helping meet the needs of the citizens of a Kittitas County for years. In the work of a County Clerk being focused on meeting the demands of the superior court, judges, and the people involved in what has to be some of the most challenging times of their lives has to be deliberate and done correctly. Brian has demonstrated that he can be deliberate and focused while doing a difficult job and still be supportive of the employees he works with.

