...COOL AND WET FALL-LIKE CONDITIONS ARRIVE THIS WEEKEND...
A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week as a
strong frontal system brings colder temperatures, breezy winds,
and high elevation snow to the area. Mountainous regions will
experience the first snowflakes of the season. Snow levels will
drop between 3000-4000 feet Saturday night into Sunday morning. A
cooling trend will continue through the remainder of the weekend,
with overnight lows reaching the freezing mark through Central
Oregon. Now is the time to prepare for more typical late-October
conditions.
Letter: Bryan Elliott is ready to serve as County Auditor
Although we, my husband Ian and I, share same last name, ALMOST, candidate Bryan Elliott is not related, so my letter of support is without family bias.
Our acquaintance goes back pre-Iraq deployment. Bryan was active as a student leader in Central Washington campus Young Republicans. His leadership skills were honed during those campus ROTC years and sharpened under Middle East deployment. Maturity comes quickly in a frontline assignment.
Bryan’s private sector employer saw the product in a well-disciplined, organized natural leader and hired him upon Bryan’s return to civilian life.
Your vote for Bryan’s move into public service is a seamless move to serve the U.S. citizens and private business, industry.
We urge your similar endorsement and vote for Bryan Elliott.