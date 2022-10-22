...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Central Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas
Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Letter: Bryan Elliott would bring fresh leader to Auditor' offfice
I am writing in support of Bryan Elliott for Kittitas County Auditor. I've known Bryan for over 20 years as a personal family friend and a leader in our community. Bryan will bring fresh ideas and energy that will elevate the level of service in our county Auditors office.
I believe as a leader in the Army, as well as his experience in the private sector, Bryan is well-suited to meet the leadership requirements of this office.
As the Auditor, he will be focused on restoring voter confidence by ensuring our elections are conducted with integrity. This issue must be addressed and as Auditor he is prepared to review our current processes to ensure our elections are secure and transparent.
As a consultant who works daily with small business owners, Bryan is aware of the impact that excessive taxes and irresponsible spending can have on our economy. He will work with county departments to make sure tax dollars are being spent responsibly and in accordance with the law.
Lastly, he will use his customer service experience to support the administrative services and assure they provide the best experience possible, including an overhaul of the website to increase accessibility for all county residents.
Please join me in voting on November 8th for fresh leadership, innovation and a leader who will get results. Vote Bryan Elliott for Kittitas County Auditor.