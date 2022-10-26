To the Editor:
My favorite joke is from the Movie Hot Stuff from years ago, Dom Delouise is looking at Jerry Reed and says "You know what burns my ass? Flames up to here and points to his butt."
You know what burns my ass? Your dem overlords passing a bill in 2019 saying that Washington state was going to follow Cali's vehicle emissions laws. Who passes those laws? An appointed "California Air Resources Board", who appoints the members?
The leftist governor of California, so who's on that "woke" board, a bunch of anti-fossil fuel radicals. They voted to outlaw gas cars in 2035, so guess what Washington state has to do? Ban fossil fuel cars in 2035, was this board elected, nope, so now your dem overlords are banning gas powered cars in Washington state without a vote on us using our precious gas cars, you'd think that something that has been in use for a 100 years there would be a vote to see what the "PEOPLE" want to drive.
So after 2 years of dems running the U.S./Washington state inflation has soared to 8.2% which is an abstract number, what that number translates is you are paying an additional $445 per month to keep them in office that would $5,340 per year. That's on the low end, food inflation is 13%-25%, gas is up 100% from inauguration day it was $2.25pg on that day, now it's averaging over $4.75pg.
What has your taxn/vaxn jay done? He's got some nice little carbon taxes set to implement in 2023, cap and trade and the low carbon fuel standard, which are going to add $.46pg to your costs for gas, however when all the buildings/companies start to pay the cap and trade fees for their pollution, guess what is going to happen to your costs? Everything you buy is going to skyrocket in cost. Inflation up 8%-25%, gas up 100%, Crime soaring due to dems soft on crime laws, 2.75 million illegals caught in one year jumping the line on legal immigrants.
Can we afford dems like Schrier/Murray? Both voted for the No Inflation Reduction act, which gives taxpayer money to every expensive alternative/intermittent power source you can imagine, while at the same time raising taxes fees on fossil fuels which we all use. Why would they raise the cost of heating/driving for their voters? My solution, vote dems out.
Eric Prater
Ellensburg
