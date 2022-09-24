Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

Central strikes again! This time they are sticking their money-grabbing hands into the pockets of those of us who retired after many years of service. Faculty, civil service staff, and exempt had the opportunity to retire with the status of emeritus. I did just that on February 2nd, 2015 after 38 years of work in the retirement system, plus two years that Human Resources advised me not to pay into retirement because I was a student, a total of 40 years.

Tags

Recommended for you