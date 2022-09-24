Central strikes again! This time they are sticking their money-grabbing hands into the pockets of those of us who retired after many years of service. Faculty, civil service staff, and exempt had the opportunity to retire with the status of emeritus. I did just that on February 2nd, 2015 after 38 years of work in the retirement system, plus two years that Human Resources advised me not to pay into retirement because I was a student, a total of 40 years.
One of the benefits granted to emeriti when we retire is a permanent parking permit, called an emeritus permit. Low and behold, the university, in its continuing use of its infinite (lack of) wisdom, has decided not to renew our permits effective 12/31/22. Why? Some have abused its use by handing them on to someone else. How about those of us that have not abused our permits? And, according to rumors I have heard, emeritus faculty will still be able to keep their emeritus permits, but not civil service or exempt. Sounds a little uneven to me.
I am on campus daily doing research in the Department of Anthropology. Approximately 95% of my time is volunteer. I average about 15-17 hours of volunteer time each week. At the national rate of $29.95/hour, that means I donate approximately $480 per week of work for the university, which it gratefully takes, but is not willing to recognize.
When I retired with the status of emeritus, it was based on honoring my long years of work in support of the University. Where is the honor if one of the few benefits of being emeritus is stripped away? It is a slap in the face. It is cheap and dishonorable on the part of the university. It is simply one more way of taking from us at a time when we are least able financially to pay the exorbitant rate of parking fees.
How does administration think emeriti will feel about this slap in the face? I really don't think it will increase the desire to donate more money on top of the money already donated and the many hours of work being dishonored. We deserve more and we deserve better.
Please, will someone in CWU administration answer these questions or are you too chicken to answer? You took our years and years of work, are you now going to take our benefits?