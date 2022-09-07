...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds could
cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires
to more easily spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
I would like to comment on the op-ed from Derrick Morgan you ran last week titled,”California‘a no-choice nitemare”. The nightmare as he sees it California’s banning of gasoline and diesel powered cars in just 12 years. He says “California is at it again. He goes on to say the new regulation bars any reasonable choices.” “Fecklessness aside, government bureaucrats have no business telling you what car you can or cannot buy.”
Mr. Morgan continues to talk about the millions of people who work in and around the oil and gas industries including agriculture biofuels and the inconveniences this will cause. He wants to know if we want “all our transportation eggs in a basket made in China?” Lastly, he goes on to say that the U.S. is the largest oil industry exporter in the world and if we rely on electric vehicles we will be more inconvenienced and reliant on China than ever.
In my opinion, the entire opinion piece was one of how inconvenient it will be and how inconvenienced industry’s will be. He offers no solutions or suggestions or ideas for a path forward in these times of great changes in the world’s climate. Pakistan is drowning, Europe is burning, glaciers are melting faster than ever.
This country is flooding, burning and experiencing record drought. .Derrick Morgan is executive vice president of The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. Their #1 tenet on their website states: Providing solutions-researching and developing, promoting innovative solutions.
We are all being inconvenienced now and we are going to be more inconvenienced as this planet reacts to our ongoing abuse unless we decide to be greatly inconvenienced. I sure hope Mr. Morgan does not have children or grandchildren to leave this inconvenient mess to. My father used to say, if you can’t say or offer something constructive then don’t do or say anything at all.