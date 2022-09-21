Thanks to John Brotherton for his insightful letter regarding the Derrick Morgan column of Aug. 30. Mr. Brotherton accurately addresses the burning question: So exactly what do Mr. Morgan and the Heritage Foundation intend to do about the climate change crisis? And I should have written crises, as now we see multiple climate enhanced disasters simultaneously all over the world. I don’t need to list them. If I did, I would violate the word limit for letters to the Daily Record and still not be done. Let’s just say, I’m writing here in another hot day in September, unable to go outside for my daily hike or bike ride due to unhealthy levels of smoke from Western wildfires. A few decades ago, this never happened. The inconvenient truth is that the oft-maligned "An Inconvenient Truth" was true.
Mr. Morgan’s opinion piece was flawed in several ways, the most glaring one being his cherry-picked example of charging issues. My wife and I have been driving an EV for over a year now and have enjoyed 25,000 miles of carbon free travel — partially fueled by rooftop solar at home. We even took an EV trip to Southern California this past July. It was our first long distance EV adventure and the results were fantastic.
We did stop every 2-3 hours to charge, always for about 20 to 40 minutes. This would get us between approximately 150 and 200 additional miles — always enough to make the next charging station. The car even tells you what charge you need to get to the next station. Let’s be clear — Mr. Morgan was being disingenuous about his example of 3 hours for 30 miles. OK, that can happen, but only if you are using a ridiculously slow circuit, and no one on a trip does this.
Shame on you, Mr. Morgan, and your organization, for your not-quite-blatantly-lying efforts to undermine others’ efforts to keep the planet life-sustaining. Rather than being an inconvenience, the charging situation offered us an opportunity to read, go for a brief walk, grab a snack, or rest in place. It was the least tiring long road trip I’ve ever been on. And it was an adventure into future of what all personal car transportation must be. The alternative is unthinkable, one I unfortunately find myself thinking about all too often.