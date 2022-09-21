Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

Thanks to John Brotherton for his insightful letter regarding the Derrick Morgan column of Aug. 30. Mr. Brotherton accurately addresses the burning question: So exactly what do Mr. Morgan and the Heritage Foundation intend to do about the climate change crisis? And I should have written crises, as now we see multiple climate enhanced disasters simultaneously all over the world. I don’t need to list them. If I did, I would violate the word limit for letters to the Daily Record and still not be done. Let’s just say, I’m writing here in another hot day in September, unable to go outside for my daily hike or bike ride due to unhealthy levels of smoke from Western wildfires. A few decades ago, this never happened. The inconvenient truth is that the oft-maligned "An Inconvenient Truth" was true.

