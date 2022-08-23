To the Editor:
As a resident of Radio Road, I attended a public hearing Monday evening, Aug. 15, to discuss surplussing Catherine Park and putting in low-income housing.
Several residents of the Radio Road area were at the hearing to speak. We were notified of the intent to surplus the park less than a week before the hearing. Since this will impact the value of our homes, we should have been advised of this months ago.
I had several questions that I would like to have answered and also that the community should be award of that were not discussed at the hearing. I felt the City Council did not listen to the residents and had already made up the minds prior to the public hearings. Comments like, “I did not hear anything I didn’t expect to hear,” and “it is just dirt,” and “this has been in the works for six to eight months,” were heard.
We were told it has not been developed as a park, which was why the land was donated to the city in the 1980s, because of access for park users, ut there is access for 12 to 14 cottages. This is access of a highway. There will probably be an average of three people per housing unit. This is 36 to 42 new residents in an area that is less than an acre. Will it be fenced? Will there be garages/carports for the residents? Will there be any type of yard for the children to play in?
How can 12 to 14 cottages be put on this small of parcel? There is a ditch on the northern portion of the parcel that floods regularly.
As a resident of Ellensburg, I would like to see evidence that the council, boards and commissions actually listen to the community needs and concerns. I have not been seeing this recently and this concerns me.
Cheryl Lym
Ellensburg
