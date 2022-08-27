...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Letter: County commissioner explains position on tax issues
First, to my fellow Kittitas County residents I want to say, “I hear you.” The cost of living is increasing rapidly and many fear they will be pushed out of our community. This is one of the things that keeps me up at night as your Commissioner. I have seen firsthand how taxes push people out of communities and the heartbreak this can cause. This is why I hold such strong convictions that government should not impose new taxes without a vote of the people.
I have not and will not vote to impose a new tax in Kittitas County without voter approval. Recently Kittitas County voted on imposing two new taxes which I voted against due to these not being placed on the ballot, even in the form of an advisory vote. It has been said by some that an advisory vote is a waste of money and resources. I challenge this. If placed on the general election ballot the cost for an advisory vote to the county is minimal, and the people should always have a say when we are asking them to hand over more of their hard earned money. This includes both REET 2, and the Mental Health Sales Tax.
I am not necessarily opposed to either of these taxes. However, I truly believe the people of Kittitas County did not vote me into office to decide which new taxes I should cast upon them. This is something I believe should always be voted on. Let the people decide if the tax is necessary and based on that we can move forward. There may be times that if revenue is not generated services may be affected, but this is something that should always be discussed prior to a tax going onto the ballot.
Please know that I hear you, I am concerned about the cost of living, and I will continue to work for you finding new solutions through grants and other means of operating the County. Tax increases should be decided on by the voters and I will continue to support your right to be heard.