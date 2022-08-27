Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

First, to my fellow Kittitas County residents I want to say, “I hear you.” The cost of living is increasing rapidly and many fear they will be pushed out of our community. This is one of the things that keeps me up at night as your Commissioner. I have seen firsthand how taxes push people out of communities and the heartbreak this can cause. This is why I hold such strong convictions that government should not impose new taxes without a vote of the people.

