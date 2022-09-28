By installing a new parking system on campus, it appears that the CWU administration has ruffled more than a few feathers. Last week we received a letter from Paul Elstone, who is the unlucky individual tasked with informing those of us in the wider CWU community that our parking privileges are now subject to new criteria for eligibility.
I was surprised to see a letter from Noelle Wyatt commenting on the similar rescinding of parking privileges for holders of emeriti permits. I had thought only donors to the university were having their parking privileges revoked.
We have set up an endowed scholarship to the Archaeology Department at CWU. In addition, we have given seven individual scholarships of $1,000 each for CWU students over the past seven years. Yet we do not reach the bar for donors to receive a parking permit under the new criteria. This seems like a very cheap shot when we are giving our money as well as volunteering our time at the university for the benefit of students.
In case this particular point was not considered by those making decisions about parking privileges, we who are retired and spend our time volunteering on campus provide a resource that cannot be replaced. Time is money. This whole matter smacks of an ungrateful administrative approach that discourages continued involvement on campus by alumni, community members, and regular donors.