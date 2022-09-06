To the Editor:
This letter is in response to Mr. Jack Belcher’s August 23rd article titled “Conflict of interest at Kittitas School District causing staff to leave.”
To the Editor:
This letter is in response to Mr. Jack Belcher’s August 23rd article titled “Conflict of interest at Kittitas School District causing staff to leave.”
I have always known Mike and Meri Lowe to be good, honest people who have made significant contributions and are well thought of throughout our community. I am proud to call them my friends. The people who know them also know the truth. Not in a million years would I ever believe Mike or Meri to be capable of the many vile and hurtful things they were accused of. For example, any parent truly concerned for the safety and well-being of their children and other students would have reported the alleged incident involving Meri Lowe immediately. The fact that Mr. Josh Cox waited five years to come forward should raise a red flag. This only leads me and others to believe this accusation to be fabricated or grossly exaggerated, in order to wrongfully take people down.
As a parent of two KSD graduates, I am grateful for Meri Lowe’s hard work, kindness, and commitment to the students she serves. I also appreciate Mike Lowe’s steady leadership on the school board and the many thoughtful hours he and the other school board members contribute. Keep in mind they volunteer their time to make the many important decisions for the school, while also ensuring that decisions made are in the best interests of the students and their families, school, staff, and community they serve.
While I thank the Daily Record for the opportunity to submit a letter to the editor, I was disappointed with Mr. Belcher’s lack of integrity when writing the article. As if it wasn’t bad enough that the select few from KSD chose a public avenue to smear the Lowe’s, the topper was the Daily Record’s willingness to print and distribute the unvetted information. We need to be able to count on honest reporting and trust that the content has been carefully researched and checked for accuracy before distributing throughout our community. I strongly suggest dusting off your moral compass and getting the facts first, before reporting on smear tactics and offering your biased opinion, unfairly damaging the reputations of others. We as community members count on you to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.
Barb McBride
Parent of KSD graduates, Ellensburg
