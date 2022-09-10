...HOT...BREEZY...AND DRY CONDITIONS TODAY ALONG THE EAST SLOPES
OF THE CASCADES...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, WA694, AND
WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley, 691 Lower Columbia
Basin, 694 Yakama Alpine District and 695 East Washington
South Central Cascade Mountains.
* WINDS...East to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
I’m trying to stay out of writing to the editor like I have been doing for the last 30 plus years .However, the editorial from a local attorney on August 27, 2022 put me over the edge. How can he call former president Trump disgraced? The impeachment about Russian collusion have been proven false. The CEO of Facebook ,Mark Zuckerburg ,has admitted the FBI wrongly told him the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation thus burying the story. Twitter also went out of their to disinform the American public.
Multiple swing states being shut down from counting votes after the election at the same exact second can hardly be a coincidence. Not just that, vote counting went on later with out oversight from Republicans. How can you provide evidence of fraud if there is no evidence? The ignorance of his article is embarrassing.
Don’t a lot of people realize the establishment known as the swamp will do whatever it takes to not be exposed to their wrongful gains?
For example, Nancy Pelosi and her families stock purchases. Her son being taken on her recent trip to Asia(that she tried to hide) where he could
Do deals with Asian tech companies much like Hunter Biden riding with his father the former vice president doing deals in China and all over the world. Who can believe Joe Biden (the big guy)didn’t know about his sons dealings.
So, its simply collusion of all the fat cats in Washington, D.C. Basically, if you are a liberal like I am you want fairness in the facts. Please quit lying to me!
Please have the media report the facts, not what they want the facts to be. Quit brainwashing Americans. Un-proven leaked news to the press is often taken as fact,
We need to wake up and demand to know what the heck is going on.