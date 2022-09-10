Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

I’m trying to stay out of writing to the editor like I have been doing for the last 30 plus years .However, the editorial from a local attorney on August 27, 2022 put me over the edge. How can he call former president Trump disgraced? The impeachment about Russian collusion have been proven false. The CEO of Facebook ,Mark Zuckerburg ,has admitted the FBI wrongly told him the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation thus burying the story. Twitter also went out of their to disinform the American public.

