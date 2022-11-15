I read the article in the Saturday paper about the female who claims she voted for Democrats because it gives her the right to an abortion. This entire debate is about women's rights to make their own decisions. You say you want to take responsibility for your own body. You say you don't want government to control your body. It's pretty obvious to me and others that you are not smart enough to take control of your body or else you enjoy the thrill of terminating the life of unborn babies.
Hopefully its not the latter but now days I wonder. There are several steps one can take to avoid getting pregnant. #1 Birth Control pills which Patty Murray claims are free under Obamacare #2 Are you intelligent enough to go get BC pills? #3 Are you intelligent enough to take the pill? #4 If you decide to have sex are you intelligent enough to ask your partner to wear protection?
So you get wasted and jump in the sack and do none of the above? Are you intelligent enough to go buy the morning-after pill? It's over the counter you know (Or do you) ? And last but not least in many states you can terminate your pregnancy before 15 weeks. Is there any room in your intelligent brain to read a calendar and realize your pregnant before the 15 weeks is up?
Just the fact 300 people a day cannot do any of the steps above, everyone which will prevent your getting pregnant, tells me you "intelligent women are pretty ignorant when it comes to sex." Do you ever wonder how your parents and grand parents seemed to be able to avoid abortions? Abortion is not COVID You do not catch it when someone sneezes.. Its 100% preventable? Its not Cancer it doesn't just appear in your body. You invite it in!
So you folks demanding abortion rights tells me you are not intelligent enough to take care of your own body. It comes down to stupidity and lack of responsibility! You need the government to give you the right to take an unborn child's life. That's pretty pathetic in my books, but here again you college educated people are too ignorant to know that. The SCOTUS of the land follows the Constitution. Abortion is not in the Constitution. If you read it you would know that.