To the Editor:

I read the article in the Saturday paper about the female who claims she voted for Democrats because it gives her the right to an abortion. This entire debate is about women's rights to make their own decisions. You say you want to take responsibility for your own body. You say you don't want government to control your body. It's pretty obvious to me and others that you are not smart enough to take control of your body or else you enjoy the thrill of terminating the life of unborn babies.


