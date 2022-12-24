...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Letter: Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center will be missed
Tennis players, pickleball players, soccer players, racquetball players, and gymnasts are mourning the loss of the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center. It was a place of refuge from rain, snow, strong winds, and the mental health challenges of the pandemic.
The ERRC has been through many iterations, from livestock exchange to riding arena to rec center. Over the last 10 years, I have played tennis there once or twice a week with a wonderful group of people from all over the county – a break from my task list and everything else.
For the good of children and adults in this community, I hope that the city will see fit to rebuild an indoor athletic facility — maybe even one with high enough ceilings for lobs.