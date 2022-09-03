...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...
The Washington Department of Ecology and local Clean Air Agencies
have announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Eastern Washington
through 8am Sun, due to risks posed by wildfire smoke.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to
wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for
counties with nearby wildfires and we may continue to see smoke
from outside the state impacting Eastern Washington. Please visit
wasmoke.blogspot.com for real-time air quality levels, and updated
smoke forecasts and public health information.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive groups should take steps
to reduce exposure including limit time outside, avoid strenuous
outdoor activity, and follow steps for cleaner indoor air. When air
quality is Unhealthy everyone should reduce exposure. Limit time
outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for
cleaner air.
Burn restrictions are in effect. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans
for details on local restrictions.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call
360-407- 6000.
Letter: Ellensburg school board, district has not shown they value teachers
I am a teacher for Ellensburg School District, and I am writing on behalf of the children I teach in this community. The school board and ESD have stated "People are our most important resource." I believe this to be true, but I don’t believe that ESD feels the same, because their actions are not matching their words.
My husband and I have raised our four children in Ellensburg, and they have all attended our public schools. As we have lived here in this valley, I have been amazed how we have such a well-educated, tight-knit community with a major university, yet we fail to truly prioritize education! ESD is continuously playing catch-up to make our students and teachers a priority!
As a teacher I plan lessons and prepare materials for all content areas: reading, writing, math, science and social studies. I record and analyze data, give assessments, keep academic and behavior data for students needing extra support, create and prepare interventions, monitor and analyze on-line math programs, prepare and teach Social/Emotional Lessons, communicate with families, help with bus duty/pick-up, and overall meet students needs and build positive relationships.
Value: ”estimate the monetary worth of (something).”
What is the monetary worth of a teacher? We deserve equal and fair compensation for what we do. We deserve to be paid at least the same as other similar sized neighboring districts. This community owes it to our students and teachers to be competitive for recruiting teachers and retaining teachers. We deserve to keep up with inflation, (given that I spend a significant amount of my own money each year on my classroom!)
Value: “the regard that something is held to deserve; the importance, worth, or usefulness of something.” We are important! Do we as a community truly VALUE our teachers?
Ellensburg students deserve the best teachers. Ellensburg teachers need your support as they continue their efforts to settle negotiations with the superintendent and the school board.