...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures 98 to 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Letter: Ellensburg School Board, superintendent not living up to mission
The feeling of déjà vu that seems to keep arriving with the Ellensburg School Board’s and superintendent’s treatment of teachers is something that is quite troubling and worrisome. From contract negotiations, to COVID response, to busing, and school start times, it has become quite clear that the school board and the superintendent are failing the children and this community.
Contract negotiations are going again with teachers. There has never been a time that it has felt that the superintendent’s part of negotiations were being made in good faith. The district seems to want to drag on these talks to the final moments, in some sort of perverse showing of power and control. It appears by all means that the threat of a potential teacher strike is something the district yearns for; I see no other reason for this to be a repeating occurrence. It’s always the same.
The following is taken directly from the school board beliefs and values page at esd401.org/about-us/school-board : “Mission: We want a Superintendent who will inspire success, confidence and hope in each employee and student. We are looking for someone who will encourage all stakeholders to help the District empower each student to reach their maximum potential and realize their opportunity of choice.” “We want our Superintendent to believe that: People are our most important resource.”
I struggle to find where any of the above criteria are met or modeled to an acceptable degree by the current superintendent or the school board members. From the way they speak about teachers in board meetings it is clear that they do not value them. The same goes for community stakeholders. The combative narrative that comes across routinely and the seemingly scripted nature of the school board meetings leaves much to be desired. It also comes across as a slap in the face to our community that after having failed to meet these seeming "standards" set by the board that a raise and contract extension would be approved for the superintendent.
I firmly believe that the schools and community would fare better with a change in leadership, not rewarding the mess that the district routinely seems to find themselves in. The school board and the superintendent should be ashamed of their unprofessional behavior toward teachers and the negligence to their duties to our community.