...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Letter: Gas associations are not telling you the truth
The fossil fuel industry has a deep pocketbook for advertising. But as we know, ‘truth in advertising’ doesn’t necessarily give facts.
Gas associations wants you to believe natural gas heats buildings more cheaply than electricity. That’s simply not true: for the past 10 years, cold-climate heat pumps (CCHPs) have been a better choice than natural gas.
An inverter driven variable speed compressor allows these heat pumps to achieve high levels of efficiency even during the winter season. CCHPs operate with nearly 400% efficiency at 47°F or above. When temperatures drop to zero, a CCHP will sustain efficiencies of about 200%. The outcome is that CCHPs deliver two to four units of heating energy for every one unit of energy consumed, even in the coldest climates in Washington. Extreme heat and smoke? No problem, these units provide filtered air conditioning also. See the “Appendix D — Heat Pumps” document by the Washington State Department of Commerce: https://www.commerce.wa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Appendix-D-Heat-Pumps.pdf.
Gas associations also suggest the use of hydrogen in its existing pipe infrastructure. Hydrogen will play a role in some sectors, such as heavy transport and industry, but it won’t fill current or future needs for heating buildings.
The Sightline Institute analyzes the problem clearly in “Hydrogen’s dead end: Home heating.” Go to sightline.org and search the title. This article, and its references, echoes what the State of Washington has said for years: hydrogen cannot be efficiently used for building heating.
The infrastructure of Ellensburg’s Natural Gas Utility (EGU) is not an asset to expand. Our state’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA) of 2021 requires the utility to reduce emissions by over 50 percent by 2030. Go to ecology.wa.gov and search Climate Commitment Act. Yet EGU and Puget Sound Energy still allow new gas hookups in developments, and hundreds of new homes are slated to be built in the County in the coming years.
If you care about climate goals, please consider signing the Action Network online petition regarding natural gas expansion in our community. You can find the link at kittitasaudubon.org under Natural Gas Petition. Our Environment and Kittitas Audubon are co-sponsoring the petition.
Our officials can begin work now to meet the 2030 emissions goals. They should start at once by allowing no new natural gas hookups.