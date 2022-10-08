This letter is to bring attention to an undervalued, historic treasure in the Kittitas Valley, namely the Olmstead-Smith farm on North Ferguson road, now known as the Olmstead Place State Park. So many older and newer residents have never visited or even know about this forgotten treasure or its place in our valley's history.
Buildings and infrastructure are maintained by State of Washington funding but the gardens and flower beds are maintained fully by volunteer endeavors.
At present, garden and flower bed maintenance volunteers are urgently needed to allow this beautiful and historic community asset to shine as it deserves. As you know, weeding, digging and cultivating heirloom specimens is hard work! However, this is fulfilling work - not to mention great exercise! And being an active volunteer allows you to meet friendly and interesting people and have fun while having a positive impact on our community!
The present work schedule is April through October one morning a week (currently Wednesdays). If you have the time and an interest in gardening and are curious about Kittitas Valley history, please consider volunteering at Olmstead State Park!
For more information, visit the Washington State Parks volunteer program website at parks.wa.gov under "individual volunteer" applications. Or, visit the ranger station at the park and then tour the gardens. Garden volunteers are in the gardens on Wednesday mornings if you would like some first-hand conversations on what garden volunteering would entail. Volunteers are proud of their hard work and enthusiastic about welcoming fellow gardeners!
Than you for your interest.
Annette Williams
President, Olmstead Smith Volunteer Gardeners, Ellensburg