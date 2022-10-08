Well folks, here we go again, more billions in free money to help bribe people for their votes in November and 2024. This time the so-called “Student Forgiveness Act.” OK, it sounds good on the surface, let’s help those students who have such a hard time paying for their education and now have the added burden of paying for their student loans.
The only trouble with this scenario is it is like robbing Peter to pay Paul.
We, the taxpayers, which by the way includes 60% that never even attended college, have the honor of footing the bill, even though we are still facing a 40-year high in inflation index at the present time because of all the free-wheeling spending at the White House.
Now we learned that the Federal Reserve has informed us that we will feel even more pain because they are now forced to raise interest rates more and more to fight inflation. What the Biden administration didn’t take into account in their plan was the fact that many thousands of former students also struggled to pay for their education have already taken the responsibility to pay back their debts. Shouldn’t they also get some compensation for being responsible?
As a matter of principle, what are we really teaching our youth, that they can get bailed out by the government and have no responsibility for paying back their debt, or worse get that they can rely on the government to pay their way in the future without effort on their part?
The Biden administration i sure to face legal and constitutional challenges for this legislation, but even if the court overturns his plan, Mr. Biden can still claim he kept his promise in their run-up to his election as president.
I firmly believe that if we allow the government to enter into almost every aspect of our lives and accept their handouts, we move closer and closer to a socialistic form of government that will eventually end the life blood of our economy, “capitalism,” and the freedom we hold so dear, and bring nothing but hardship and misery to the American people.