To the Editor:
In response to Ann Lafferty’s recent Letter to the Editor on Aug 27, after losing my husband to COVID in 2020 and three other friends since, I feel compelled to rebuke the blatant misinformation in her letter.
1) As far as teachers quitting because they would not get vaccinated, I am sure there were those who chose that path. In my mind, as public servants, if they don’t care to protect themselves and the people in their community at large, then good riddance. The vaccine is fully FDA approved and is certainly not the first vaccine in history to be required for many, many jobs.
2) While the sick and elderly are certainly most at risk from COVID, her statement that they are the ONLY ones is patently false. Statistics (from scientists) state that 25% of the 1,037,953 reported deaths from COVID were people under the age of 65. That is almost 260,000 people to date. I personally lost a friend who was only 46 years old. To believe that because you aren’t old or “sick” you are safe is just patently not accurate. Also, those you call “sick” can be any age — from newborn to 110 years old! Statistically, right now, at least 8 times more unvaccinated people (of all ages) are dying from COVID than those who are vaccinated. So using your logic, maybe the unvaccinated are the ones who should stay home?
3) You feel that elderly and sick people have no right to freedom and life and should just quarantine forever? When our country was/is in the midst of a pandemic, it should be all hands on deck — everyone working together to protect everyone else, not making the elderly and sick prisoners in their own homes. Gosh, I hope you never get sick, or old or or expendable, Ms. Lafferty.
4) If I remember correctly, it was not just one teacher’s resignation. Any time an employer of any sort sees an unusual number of resignations, it is time to examine the reasons/causes to see what measures can be taken to stop the loss. To do otherwise pretty much guarantees a revolving door of employees.
Personally, I hope that the school district can resolve the issues they have with teachers/staff/board members. Our children’s education is at stake and with the nationwide shortage of educators, we need to retain the teachers we have now!
Maureen McKinney
Ellensburg
