There was an interesting article Saturday in the Daily Record about bear sightings in Cle Elum and police blotter calls for sightings in Ellensburg and Roslyn.
There was an interesting article Saturday in the Daily Record about bear sightings in Cle Elum and police blotter calls for sightings in Ellensburg and Roslyn.
A lot of residents seem to be upset and want to know, “What can we do about the bears? They get into our garbage and threaten our pets and we’re afraid of them.”
I’ll give you a good—if totally unworkable—answer: Move out of their habitat and stop developing housing where they live. You ‘re feeling threatened by them? How do you think they feel about you tearing up their “homes”? And don't leave your garbage out!
This applies to all of the wild animals: from rabbits and raccoons through wolves, deer, and elk, and bears. If you don’t want them in your back yard, don’t move into theirs! Where do you expect them to go?
The animals were here first. The most invasive species on earth is humanity.
Carel Edgerly
Ellensburg
