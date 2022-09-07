...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds could
cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires
to more easily spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Letter: Hunters are encouraged to 'get the lead out'
As we approach hunting season, ingested lead toxicity is an issue of major concern for raptors everywhere. Regionally, Blue Mountain Wildlife (BMW), near Pendleton, Oregon, which has been treating injured raptors since 1990, has found that nearly half of all raptors admitted for care require treatment for lead toxicity. The primary source of this contamination is toxic lead ammunition.
BMW is developing an education program, in consultation with Oregon, Washington, and federal and tribal wildlife agencies, encouraging sportsmen to switch to lead-free ammunition to “Get the Lead Out.”
Bald eagles have made a remarkable recovery across the United States since the pesticide DDT was banned 45 years ago. Unfortunately, these majestic birds are still suffering and dying from another environmental poison: lead from bullets and shotgun pellets in wildlife carcasses left behind by hunters.
The California Condor has also neared extinction for decades, in large part because of scavenging carcasses of animals killed by hunters using lead ammunition.
Lead bullets fragment on impact, causing carcasses to be poisoned with lead. There is proof of this fact presented in detail at huntingwithnonlead.org. Lead shotgun ammunition leave pellets which also poison carcasses and wetlands.
There are immediate solutions available today. For instance, bullets made from 100% copper were initially developed in the mid 1980's as a premium option for big-game hunting. Copper bullet design resulted in superior ammunition as well as having a reputation for better accuracy.
For shotguns, steel shot is the most cost-effective and readily available non-lead alternative. Since steel is lower in density than lead, projectile energy has a tendency to dissipate fast so manufacturers increase the shot’s velocity to compensate and improve ballistics.
Bismuth, a type of metal, is a great alternative for hunters using vintage shotguns that may not tolerate the higher velocity or hardness that steel and tungsten ammunition provides. Bismuth is 86% as dense as lead, giving it excellent range energy and similar ballistic characteristics. Winchester bismuth shells are called “Xtended Range Bismuth”. Rio Ammunition claim to have 100% lead-free and water-soluble ammunition, so nothing is left behind to pollute.
Hunters have good choices now for non-lead, non-polluting ammunition. Go to bluemountainwildlife.org, select ‘Education’ and “Get the Lead Out” program.
As hunting season approaches, please choose only non-lead projectiles for all your ammunition choices.