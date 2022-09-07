Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

As we approach hunting season, ingested lead toxicity is an issue of major concern for raptors everywhere. Regionally, Blue Mountain Wildlife (BMW), near Pendleton, Oregon, which has been treating injured raptors since 1990, has found that nearly half of all raptors admitted for care require treatment for lead toxicity. The primary source of this contamination is toxic lead ammunition.

